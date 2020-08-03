Apple fire will make Las Vegas skies hazy through Monday, maybe longer

Las Vegas residents will experience hazy skies Monday, thanks to a wildfire burning in Southern California.

Burned area at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Smoke from the fire has drifted into the Las Vegas Valley and will cause hazy skies on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Apple fire erupted over the weekend in the San Bernardino Mountains, sending smoke toward the Las Vegas Valley.

“As long the fire remains fairly active, the wind trajectory means we will have to deal with the haze through tonight at least, if not longer,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Hazy skies will develop widely after 10 a.m. and will come with a Monday forecast high of 109 . Winds will be 5-7 mph.

Tuesday’s conditions will be similar with a projected high of 109 before a slight cooling trend.

“We’ll be back to close to normal temperatures of 105 to 106 by Thursday or Friday,” Pierce said, adding that there is no precipitation in the week’s forecast.

