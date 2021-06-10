Cool Thursday before weekend heat wave hits

Gradually warming temperatures starting Friday are expected to bring the hottest conditions of the year to the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Mabel Peters plays at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. An excessive heat watch for the Las Vegas region has been issued starting June 14, 2021. Temperatures could approach 116, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday should be a gorgeous day with a high of 89 before temperatures start rising for the weekend. East-northeast winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

⚠️ Excessive Heat Watch ⚠️

NEXT WEEK: Monday thru Friday

Lower elevations of the Mojave Desert including #LasVegas, Barstow, Death Valley, and area lakes. Curious if you're in the watch? Go to https://t.co/H4ycRSpCVQ and type in your zip code! 🥵#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/gTgMWwRQKY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 9, 2021

Friday’s high will jump to 98 with a high of 103 forecast for Saturday. Sunday will rise to around 107 with 109 forecast on Monday and 111 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s outlook is a high of 113.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire region next Monday morning through Friday evening.

“It’s a little uncertain yet, but it could get warmer than 116,” weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. “We’re confident in 110 to 116, but it potentially will be a little warmer than that.”

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 116 (are) possible,” the advisory stated.

The record high at McCarran International Airport is 117, last reached June 20, 2017.

