Friday will start the weekend off right before wind, maybe rain, enter picture

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Motorcycle riding may be best on Friday, March 18, 2022, before stronger winds and a chance of rain enter the outlook, according to the National Weather Service. A motorcyclist rides past the Regional Justice Center as strong wind blows flags on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A decent Friday is forecast in advance of a breezy Las Vegas weekend that could bring a small chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 76 is expected Friday with a sunny sky and calm winds rising to around 6 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be near 53.

Saturday could reach a high of 80, a threshold that has not been reaching in Las Vegas this year. The sky will have some clouds. Light south winds will rise to 12 to 17 mph in the morning with gusts as high as 26.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Saturday and the overnight low will dip to about 54.

Sunday will be breezy with gusts to 23 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. A high near 70 is forecast.

Only 0.06 of an inch of rain has been recorded at Harry Reid International Airport through the first 10 weeks of the year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

