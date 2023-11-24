44°F
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated November 25, 2023 - 12:42 am
Icicles drape from a tree after water from a rogue sprinkler froze on branches. (Las Vegas Revi ...
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for this weekend as the Las Vegas Valley expects its coldest temperatures since early April.

The watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday and includes Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The weather service says frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The agency said “sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees” are possible.

After a sunny sky and a high near 61 on Friday, highs will drop to the upper 50s for the weekend, about 5-8 degrees below normal. Winds up to 10 mph are expected.

Lows at Harry Reid International Airport will be in the 30s with lows at higher elevations dropping closer to freezing. And significant winds could drop wind chill temperatures below freezing.

Red Rock Canyon is forecast to see highs around 50 with lows around or below freezing during the weekend.

Higher in elevation, Lee Canyon should see weekend highs a few degrees above freezing with lows dropping to around 15.

With sunny and clear skies, no precipitation is forecast through the coming week.

Review-Journal digital planning producer Paul Pearson contributed to this report.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

