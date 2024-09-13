Has Las Vegas seen its last 100-degree day in 2024?

Don’t count on that quite yet, but next week will certainly be cooler, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in Las Vegas are expected to be about 10-12 degrees below normal next week as the record-breaking summer of 2024, nears its end, according to the National Weather Service.

Are the last of the 100-degree days behind for the blistering summer of 2024?

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s this weekend before dropping to around 83 starting Monday with morning lows in the lower 60s. That’s at least 10-12 degrees below the mid-September norms of 95.

Some gusty winds may arrive Sunday into Monday as a low pressure front moves across the region.

“It will probably stay cooler the whole work week because of the system working across the entire West and perhaps another system on its tail,” said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Some rain is a remote possibility on Thursday, with central Nevada and Mohave County in Arizona more likely to see precipitation, Stessman said.

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center calls for a 30-40 percent chance of temperatures being below normal for Sept. 20-26.

Similar to 1947, remember it?

The blistering summer of 2024 is running somewhat parallel to another record-breaking summer in Las Vegas weather history. The year 1947 had 100 days of highs at 100 or higher, just like 2024.

And 1947 holds the record for the latest day of the airport reaching 100, on Oct. 4.

But, of course, 2024, has the record for the all-time Las Vegas high, 120 on July 7.

