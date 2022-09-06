Heat warning pushed to Thursday night; power conservation vital, says NV Energy

Raising thermostats at least 5 degrees and limiting Tuesday energy use will help Southern Nevadans deal with heat spell, says NV Energy.

FILE - Energy conservation is vital to help Southern Nevadans get through the current heat wave, says NV Energy. Power lines are seen under a cloudy sky, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The excessive heat warning has been extended again, this time through Thursday evening, says the National Weather Service.

Power conservation will be essential in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, likely the hottest day of the heat spell and perhaps the warmest day of the year.

“Anything that anyone can do to support lower demand on the system will be welcome,” said Josh Langston, vice president of transmission for NV Energy.

Customers are urged to use less power from 5 to 10 p.m. and raising thermostats at least 78 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for southern Nevada and southeastern California through Thursday evening. The warning for Mohave county and the Colorado River Valley runs through Wednesday evening. #cawx #nvwx #azwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/FSiQkIjlit — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2022

With a 106 noontime temperature expected, the forecast high for Tuesday is 111, according to the weather service. Winds will be light and variable with a sunny sky.

The Wednesday low will be near 85 before rising to around 108.

The excessive heat warning is set to expire Thursday evening after beginning last Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Multiple media reports said California was considering rolling blackouts starting Monday to deal with excessive demand during the hottest part of the excessive heat. NV Energy has not mentioned such a possibility.

Clark County cooling stations were closed Monday for Labor Day, but are to be open Tuesday.

Key safety precautions

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Nausea, dizziness, headaches and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. With continued exposure to high heat and sunlight, the body could begin to experience multi-organ failure.

— Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Nevada workers at risk for heat illness have new protections.

— Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

High temperatures in Las Vegas are projected to trend downward with a 108 on Thursday, 103 on Friday and 95 on Saturday — with a slight chance of showers. Sunday should top out around 94 and showers are also possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.