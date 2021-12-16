Las Vegas forecast to stay cool into the weekend

Cold weather will be the norm in Southern Nevada until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas temperatures will be a few degrees below normal on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

A Thursday high of 51 is predicted with light winds. Friday’s high may rise to 54. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

“Temperatures will be a bit below average (56) into the weekend before some high pressure builds and we may get back to the 60s (for highs),” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 52 while Sunday will be similar.

The cold weather follows the first storm of winter that brought about a foot of snow to the Mount Charleston area on Tuesday. Rain in the valley ranged from about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

