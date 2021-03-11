44°F
Las Vegas rain odds rise Thursday while winds diminish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
The chances of measurable rain are 50% in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 11, 2021, acc ...
The chances of measurable rain are 50% in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, March 11, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain pass by The Strat on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Las Vegas Valley, perhaps starting around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

After overnight wind chills in the upper 30s at McCarran International Airport, the odds for measurable precipitation are 50%. After morning lows around 40, the Thursday high should be around 55.

Rain showers were reported near Barstow, California, around 4 a.m.

“It’s raining between Daggett and Barstow and showers are starting to fill in and moving slowly toward Las Vegas,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

Light and spotty rain was falling near Primm about 6:45 a.m.

Winds diminish

Winds around 10 mph will be significantly less than the gusts that reached up to 35 mph on Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm will bring similar conditions on Friday with a 60% chance of measurable precipitation, mostly during daylight hours.

Saturday will bring clear skies with a high near 65 followed by a Sunday high near 70.

U.S. 95 whiteout

The storm brought whiteout conditions to U.S. 95 near Goldfield overnight.

At least 12 inches of snow and blizzard conditions were hampering travel overnight between Las Vegas and Reno.

Chains or snow tires were required on U.S. 95 in both directions between mile markers 14 and 18 south of Goldfield as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

