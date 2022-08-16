Las Vegas stays cool in August, thanks to monsoon storms

The valley has recorded only five days of triple-digit temperatures this month, the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday.

A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Avenue on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was only two years ago that Las Vegas was battling record heat. Remember that record 240 day dry streak that didn’t end until December?

That was so 2020.

This is 2022 and the summer monsoon season has returned in full force after going missing for the last several years. And that has made for a cooler-than-normal August so far.

The valley has recorded only five days of triple-digit temperatures this month, the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday. The agency said the August record for fewest number of 100 degree days is 17, set in 1968, 1983 and 1984.

Las Vegas, NV has only had 5 days of 100° or higher in August. This is the lowest total on record through the first 15 days of August. The August record for fewest number of 100° days is 17 set in 1968, 1983, and 1984. #nvwx #vegasweather #monsoon2022 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 16, 2022

Monsoon summer

More than two weeks into the valley’s wettest monsoon in a decade, the daily rain possibility continues this week. Parts of the valley and the Spring Mountains saw storms Monday night.

The monsoon season has hit Death Valley hard this summer. The national park in eastern California is the driest place in North America. Most roads in the desert park have been closed since runoff from thunderstorms on Aug. 5 wiped out major sections of roadways or covered them with debris.