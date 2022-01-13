Mild, dry Las Vegas winter expected to continue, forecasters say

Las Vegas temperatures will remain several degrees above normal into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies behind a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas temperatures will remain several degrees above normal into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s zenith reached 65 at Harry Reid International Airport, well above the norm of 58 for mid-January.

Some developing high clouds are expected to keep the Thursday high to 63, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

No rain is expected from the clouds as a front that forecasters thought might move inland stayed off the Pacific coast.

“It stayed well offshore and all we’ll get is some high clouds on Thursday,” Gorelow said. “We’ll stay 5 to 7 degrees above normal into the weekend and drop a little closer to normal from the weekend well into next week.”

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week at around 65.

The cloudy sky of Thursday will gradually yield to clear skies by Saturday, according to the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.