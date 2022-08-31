102°F
More rain fell in August, but 2022 still a dry year for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 11:24 am
 
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas.
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of ...
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A post-storm rainbow shot from East Sunset Road in Henderson on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
A post-storm rainbow shot from East Sunset Road in Henderson on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Paul Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A brilliant rainbow over Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
A brilliant rainbow over Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Michael Symes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yes, August in Las Vegas seemed wetter than usual, and it was. But Sin City is still below average when it comes to rainfall in 2022.

“We’ve been pretty dry the rest of the year,” said meteorologist Matt Woods of the Las Vegas branch of the National Weather Service.

Still, August itself was wetter than usual.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian, also with the local branch of the National Weather Service, said Harry Reid International Airport saw 0.61 inches in August, which is almost double the 30-year average of 0.32 inches in August.

Also at the airport, 1.45 inches of rain have been recorded so far this year, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 30.

That’s below the 30-year average of 2.77 inches for the same January through August time period, Varian said.

Also, the hottest days of the year were in July, when July 12 and July 22 both reached highs of 112 degrees, Varian said.

While it may not be that hot, the high temperatures are back, and Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning until Sunday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

