More rain fell in August, but 2022 still a dry year for Las Vegas

Yes, August in Las Vegas seemed wetter than usual, and it was. But Sin City is still below average when it comes to rainfall in 2022.

“We’ve been pretty dry the rest of the year,” said meteorologist Matt Woods of the Las Vegas branch of the National Weather Service.

Still, August itself was wetter than usual.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian, also with the local branch of the National Weather Service, said Harry Reid International Airport saw 0.61 inches in August, which is almost double the 30-year average of 0.32 inches in August.

Also at the airport, 1.45 inches of rain have been recorded so far this year, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 30.

That’s below the 30-year average of 2.77 inches for the same January through August time period, Varian said.

Also, the hottest days of the year were in July, when July 12 and July 22 both reached highs of 112 degrees, Varian said.

While it may not be that hot, the high temperatures are back, and Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning until Sunday.

