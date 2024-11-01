October 2024: Just another record-hot month in Las Vegas

Like the record summer heat, October finished as the warmest in Las Vegas weather history.

October 2024 went down in the Las Vegas weather records as the hottest October ever, according to the National Weather Service.

Another record month of 2024 heat is in the weather records for Southern Nevada.

The average temperature at Harry Reid International Airport for October was 76.5 degrees, easily surpassing the previous record of 75.3 degrees set more than two decades ago in 2003.

Other Octobers in the top five are 1988 at 74.8, 2014 at 74.7 and 2020 at 74.6, according to the National Weather Service.

The month started with the first six days each exceeding 100 degrees or hotter with Oct. 4 reaching 104.

Rain also was not to be felt other than a trace on Oct. 18. The airport failed to receive measurable precipitation during October, and Thursday marked the 110th straight day without moisture.

Summer, as we all can recall, was one with record heat, including 11 stifling days in early July that included the all-time high temperature of 120 set on July 7.

The months of June through August ended with an average daily temperature of 96.2, easily surpassing the 2018 record of 93.7, according to National Weather Service records that date to 1937.

This June and July were the warmest such months, respectively, while August was the fourth warmest August and this September ranked as the fifth warmest September.

During the summer, Death Valley National Park experienced an average 24-hour temperature of 104.5 degrees, topping its previous record of 104.2 degrees, which was set in 2021 and 2018.

Heat has been a factor in more than 400 deaths this year, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The total is expected to rise as more death investigations are completed, officials said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.