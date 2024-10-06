October joins summer in adding to record 2024 heat tally

Starting Saturday, the worst of the heat may be past, according to the weather service forecast.

The record-breaking heat may be over in Las Vegas as October arrives

The Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, high temperature of 104 smashed the record of 100 at the Las Vegas airport, set in 1978. Workers replace an air conditioning unit on the roof of a building at the corner of Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue after a record fifth consecutive day of 115 or higher on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mother Nature must have needed a few more Las Vegas heat records for 2024.

The Friday high of 104 at the Las Vegas airport erased the 1978 daily record of 100 for Oct. 4, making it the hottest reading ever in any October, according to National Weather Service records.

It was also the 110th day of a reading of 100 or higher, well surpassing the average of 78 such days a year and 1947 when 100 was reached 100 times.

The Las Vegas Valley’s official measuring station set several dozen heat records during the three months of summer, including the all-time high reading of 120 on July 7.

During the three months that comprise meteorological summer, Las Vegas finished with an average daily temperature of 96.2, easily surpassing the 2018 record of 93.7, according to weather service records that date to 1937.

Starting Saturday, the worst of the heat may be past, according to the weather service forecast. However, the Climate Prediction Center says odds are that temperatures will stay well above normal for another 10 days.

The high is projected to be 101 with a Sunday morning low around 76 before a Sunday high near 100.

Monday could see another 100 before highs are expected to stay around 95-99 in the coming week. That’s still well above average, like all of 2024, with the norm this time of year being in the upper 80s.

Boulder City and Lake Mead National Recreation Area will still have highs around 103-107 during the week with an excessive heat warning running until Sunday evening.

In the Spring Mountains, Kyle Canyon is expected to have highs in the low 70s this weekend, dropping to the mid-60s in the coming week.

