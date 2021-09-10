Pop-up thunderstorms could bring rain, high winds until sunset

Pop-up thunderstorms that are favoring higher ground are bringing a chance of rain and high winds to parts of the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Pop-up thunderstorms are brining a chance of rain and high winds in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

📡4:45 pm PDT Radar Update: 🌧️Showers and thunderstorms are popping up around the #LasVegas Valley area. ⛰️⛈️These storms are currently favoring higher terrain and have the potential for wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. 🌬️☔#NVwx #VegasWeather #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors pic.twitter.com/PtfNLkq16o — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2021

A weather service tweet at 4:45 p.m. said the storms could bring winds of 30-35 mph.

“They should die off after sunset,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

A brief storm in Centennial Hills dropped 0.04 of an inch of rain near U.S. 95 about 4 p.m.

A thunderstorm warning is in play until 6 p.m. for a stretch from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Cal-Nev-Ari in far southern Clark County.

