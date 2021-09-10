102°F
Pop-up thunderstorms could bring rain, high winds until sunset

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Pop-up thunderstorm ...
Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. Pop-up thunderstorms are brining a chance of rain and high winds in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Pop-up thunderstorms that are favoring higher ground are bringing a chance of rain and high winds to parts of the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A weather service tweet at 4:45 p.m. said the storms could bring winds of 30-35 mph.

“They should die off after sunset,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

A brief storm in Centennial Hills dropped 0.04 of an inch of rain near U.S. 95 about 4 p.m.

A thunderstorm warning is in play until 6 p.m. for a stretch from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Cal-Nev-Ari in far southern Clark County.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

