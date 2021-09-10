Pop-up thunderstorms could bring rain, high winds until sunset
Pop-up thunderstorms that are favoring higher ground are bringing a chance of rain and high winds to parts of the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
📡4:45 pm PDT Radar Update:
🌧️Showers and thunderstorms are popping up around the #LasVegas Valley area.
⛰️⛈️These storms are currently favoring higher terrain and have the potential for wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. 🌬️☔#NVwx #VegasWeather #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors pic.twitter.com/PtfNLkq16o
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2021
A weather service tweet at 4:45 p.m. said the storms could bring winds of 30-35 mph.
“They should die off after sunset,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.
A brief storm in Centennial Hills dropped 0.04 of an inch of rain near U.S. 95 about 4 p.m.
A thunderstorm warning is in play until 6 p.m. for a stretch from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Cal-Nev-Ari in far southern Clark County.
