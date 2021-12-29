Prepare for a rainy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Don’t expect to see much sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley as 2021 comes to a close.

Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wednesday started out chilly but clouds and rain will move in later in the day, the National Weather Service said. Expect a high of 50 degrees.

The agency said there is a 91 percent chance of rain, with the bulk of it falling late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Rain totals could exceed a quarter of an inch or more in some areas.

A winter storm warning takes effect at 10 a.m. for the nearby Spring and Sheep mountains. They are forecast to receive between 12 and 18 inches of snow; the warning expires at 4 p.m. Friday.

🎰 Place your bets! How much rain is going to fall in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday & Thursday? Chances are high, but the house usually wins! Keep that umbrella handy! ☂️ #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/QDJBETJw9n — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 29, 2021