Prepare for a rainy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, ...
Visitors walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Don’t expect to see much sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley as 2021 comes to a close.

Wednesday started out chilly but clouds and rain will move in later in the day, the National Weather Service said. Expect a high of 50 degrees.

The agency said there is a 91 percent chance of rain, with the bulk of it falling late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Rain totals could exceed a quarter of an inch or more in some areas.

A winter storm warning takes effect at 10 a.m. for the nearby Spring and Sheep mountains. They are forecast to receive between 12 and 18 inches of snow; the warning expires at 4 p.m. Friday.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.