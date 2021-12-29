Prepare for a rainy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley
Don’t expect to see much sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley as 2021 comes to a close.
Wednesday started out chilly but clouds and rain will move in later in the day, the National Weather Service said. Expect a high of 50 degrees.
The agency said there is a 91 percent chance of rain, with the bulk of it falling late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Rain totals could exceed a quarter of an inch or more in some areas.
A winter storm warning takes effect at 10 a.m. for the nearby Spring and Sheep mountains. They are forecast to receive between 12 and 18 inches of snow; the warning expires at 4 p.m. Friday.
🎰 Place your bets! How much rain is going to fall in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday & Thursday? Chances are high, but the house usually wins! Keep that umbrella handy! ☂️ #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/QDJBETJw9n
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 29, 2021
Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect on Wednesday for higher elevations of Death Valley National Park, the Spring and Sheep Mountains, Lincoln County, and Northern Mohave County. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fetJLWudjt
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 29, 2021