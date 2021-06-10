Record high temperatures possible in Las Vegas next week

Excessive heat next week in Las Vegas has the potential to reach all-time record high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Mabel Peters plays at Paseo Vista Park in Henderson on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. An excessive heat watch for the Las Vegas region has been issued starting June 14, 2021. Temperatures could approach 116, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The region will have “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to 116 in many locations on Monday with temperatures increasing 2 to 3 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday,” a weather service warning issued Thursday afternoon states. “Temperatures are likely to exceed 120 degrees by Wednesday in locations like the Colorado River Valley and Death Valley National Park.”

⚠️UPDATE: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING [Monday – Friday] 📍 Lower elevations of southern NV, southeast CA, northwest AZ 🥵 We're expecting HOT, HOT, HOT conditions next week! Limit outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day and stay hydrated!#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/2mavKgIrx7 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 10, 2021

The warning runs from at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday evening.

The hottest days are expected to be Tuesday through Thursday with projected highs of 112, 114, and 112, respectively. The record for June 15 is 116 while the June 16 record is 114 and June 17 is 113. All were set in 1940.

Next week’s hottest days will challenge the streak of records set in 1940 when each day from June 12 through June 19 set record highs that still stand today.

“It’s got the potential to go higher,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “Conditions are pretty good for an excessive heat wave of several days.”

Record of 117 reached 4 times

The record high for Las Vegas is 117, last set on June 20, 2017. McCarran International Airport has reached 117 on four occasions, including July 24, 1942; July 19, 2005; and June 30, 2013.

Temperatures on Thursday afternoon were about 10 to 12 degrees below normal at 85 degrees about 3 p.m. at McCarran. Gusty morning winds reaching 30 mph were starting to subside in teh early afternoon.

The Friday high is projected to be just below normal at 97.

A high of 103 is forecast for Saturday. Sunday will rise to around 107 with 109 on Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.