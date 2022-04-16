Red Rock notches 65 mph wind gust; front headed out

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas Valley reached 65 mph Saturday, but have already let up a bit heading into Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Winds gusting to 55 mph and blowing dust are likely in the Las Vegas region Saturday, April 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A dust storm strikes Interstate 15 near Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas Valley reached 65 mph Saturday, but should be diminishing into Easter Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Red Rock National Conservation Area logged a gust of 65 mph at 12:34 p.m.

North Las Vegas Airport topped out at 56 mph at 1:53 p.m. while Henderson reached a high of 45 mph twice, once at 11:56 a.m. and again at 3:56 p.m.

Harry Reid International Airport recorded a top gust of 47 mph at 3:55 p.m.

“The system was a pretty fast mover and is headed to Arizona and the southern Plains,” said weather service meteorologist Brian Planz. “Winds will go down from here and should be pretty much around 10 mph with some gusts to 12 or 13 on Sunday.”

The down slope of the Sierra Mountains northwest of Las Vegas had higher wind gusts with a top of 78 mph at Oak Creek near Independence.

The Saturday high temperature at the Las Vegas airport reached 79. The Sunday high should be around 85.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.