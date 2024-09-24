Return to 100: Las Vegas likely to hit the century mark this week

70°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2024 - 5:30 am
 

The record-breaking summer of 2024 refuses to go away.

After some fall-like temperatures over the past week, triple digit days are forecast to return Wednesday into the weekend.

Any day that reaches 100 will give 2024 the record of 100-degree highs. This year and 1947 are tied with 100 days of 100 degrees or higher.

As for reaching 100, the odds are good.

“We have a 50 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday, 63 percent on Friday and 75 percent on Saturday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Each of the four days is forecast to be around 100 to 102. The latest day for the Las Vegas airport to reach 100 is Oct. 4, 1947.

Tuesday is expected to reach 99 with winds less than 10 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

