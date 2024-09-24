Return to 100: Las Vegas likely to hit the century mark this week

Any day that reaches 100 will give 2024 the record of 100-degree highs. This year and 1947 are tied with 100 days of 100 degrees or higher.

Has Las Vegas seen its last 100-degree day in 2024?

Parts of Las Vegas Valley see rain for first time in September

Highs of 100 or above are forecast for the Las Vegas region on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, through Saturday, Sept. 28, 204, according to the National Weather Service. Tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Temperatures may reach triple digits remainder of the week

The record-breaking summer of 2024 refuses to go away.

After some fall-like temperatures over the past week, triple digit days are forecast to return Wednesday into the weekend.

As for reaching 100, the odds are good.

“We have a 50 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday, 63 percent on Friday and 75 percent on Saturday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Each of the four days is forecast to be around 100 to 102. The latest day for the Las Vegas airport to reach 100 is Oct. 4, 1947.

Tuesday is expected to reach 99 with winds less than 10 mph.

