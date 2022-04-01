60°F
Sunny, mild Las Vegas weekend may bring breezes later Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. A mostly sunny an ...
Clouds linger over Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. A mostly sunny and mild weekend is forecast for Las Vegas with a high near 80 on Friday, April 1, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A warm, sunny and mostly calm Las Vegas weekend will begin with a Friday high near 80, according to the National Weather Service.

A Saturday morning low near 59 will rise to an afternoon high near 85. Light morning winds will rise to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

On Sunday, a storm system moving across Nevada north of Las Vegas, will bring some winds gusts up to 30 mph and a high around 80.

“There’s a slight chance of some rain in the valley, perhaps 10 percent or less on Sunday evening,” said weather service meteorologist Matt Woods.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
