Taste of winter: Rain in Las Vegas, mountain snow possible by weekend

The Wednesday high should be near 66 with light winds, according to the latest National Weather Service outlook. Rain may arrive this weekend.

A chance of snow is forecast for Lee Canyon Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow flurries are barely visible in a night picture at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

A cold front that brought the first hints of winter to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning is forecast to moderate a bit before slight chances of rain arrive on the weekend.

Wind gusts to 45 mph on Monday were not as strong Tuesday after the front came through the valley, but still reached 30 mph before calming in the afternoon. The day’s high was 66, well below the norm of 75.

The Wednesday high should still be well below normal with a 66. Winds will be light, according to the latest National Weather Service outlook.

After a morning low near 46, Thursday should warm to 72 with a sunny sky. Friday will be nearly identical.

A slight change of showers is expected after 11 a.m. Saturday, the the minimal risk of precipitation is expected through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows around 50, the weather service says.

Mountain snowfall?

Lee Canyon started making snow this week, and Mother Nature may lend a hand with the chore.

There was a 20 percent chance of snow showers Tuesday evening, and the forecast calls for a similar snow possibility Saturday through Tuesday.

High temperatures are forecast to be between 40 to 46 degrees this week with lows around freezing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.