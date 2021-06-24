75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Thirsty Las Vegas Valley could get some rainfall Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 5:15 am
 
Weather conditions could bring some rain to the parched Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, ...
Weather conditions could bring some rain to the parched Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sprinkles or brief showers are possible in drought-stricken the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service,

“We are fairly sure there will be some wet weather in Southern Nevada or northwest Arizona,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “Chances are a bit better than Wednesday, but we’re not sure where.”

A high of 98 is forecast while humidity conditions will be similar or perhaps more humid to Wednesday’s afternoon high 32%. Winds will be light for the most part.

“If we get a storm cell, I wouldn’t be surprised if it kicks off some gusty winds,” Varian said.

The Friday high is forecast to rise to 101 before 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Nearing the halfway point of 2021, the official rainfall at McCarran International Airport is just. 0.85 of an inch. The normal is 2.07 inches. The airport received a trace Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
2
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
3
Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth
Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth
4
A’s impressed with Summerlin, but still considering over 20 ballpark sites
A’s impressed with Summerlin, but still considering over 20 ballpark sites
5
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Where does Nevada rank in fastest-warming states?
By Ellen DeWitt Stacker

Every state is growing warmer, with higher temperatures fueled by everything from powerful ocean currents and giant coal-fired power plants to commuters, cows, and leaky old buildings.