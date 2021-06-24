Thirsty Las Vegas Valley could get some rainfall Thursday

Portions of the extremely parched Las Vegas Valley could see some rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service,

“We are fairly sure there will be some wet weather in Southern Nevada or northwest Arizona,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “Chances are a bit better than Wednesday, but we’re not sure where.”

A week ago this time it was 116 degrees in #Vegas, and today it's a cool 86 degrees! How are you enjoying the reprieve from the heat? 🌥️ #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 24, 2021

A high of 98 is forecast while humidity conditions will be similar or perhaps more humid to Wednesday’s afternoon high 32%. Winds will be light for the most part.

“If we get a storm cell, I wouldn’t be surprised if it kicks off some gusty winds,” Varian said.

The Friday high is forecast to rise to 101 before 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Nearing the halfway point of 2021, the official rainfall at McCarran International Airport is just. 0.85 of an inch. The normal is 2.07 inches. The airport received a trace Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.