Thursday, a volatile monsoon night this month, brings 30% chance of rain

Thursday has been a volatile night several times during Southern Nevada’s month-long monsoon weather pattern.

Precipitation is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas area on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Nevada Department of Transportation workers work to clear floodwaters from West Washington Avenue near North Main Street on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During Southern Nevada’s month-long monsoon season, Thursday has been a volatile night several times.

It proved deadly to two men who drowned in tunnels near Mandalay Bay on Aug. 11, and nearly fatal to a woman who was rescued after being caught in floodwaters for nearly two miles in the Lower Las Vegas Wash on July 28.

That was the same night that downtown Las Vegas streets were flooded.

And don’t forget the current month of nearly daily storm activity began on July 14 with a widespread dousing of the valley from Primm to Boulder City and the first rain at Harry Reid International Airport since March..

Well, it’s Thursday.

Storms are a 30 percent chance in today’s Las Vegas forecast mainly between 2 and 4 p.m., says the National Weather Service. The risk drops to 20 percent in the evening and night hours.

The sky should be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 100. Winds will be light and variable.

The Friday morning low will be around 81 with the precipitation risk at 20 percent after 11 a.m. The day’s high should reach around 98.

Saturday is listed as a 30 percent chance of rain before drier air is expected to arrive starting Sunday into early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.