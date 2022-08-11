82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Thursday brings 4th straight day of Las Vegas storm risk

Mostly clear and sunny skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms across the valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Monsoon moisture is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, acc ...
Monsoon moisture is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monsoon rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility for the fourth consecutive day Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It might not be as strong as Wednesday was, but the storm chances will be around,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Storms dropped about .20 of an inch along some parts of the 215 Beltway in Henderson earlier Wednesday while an afternoon storm west of Summerlin produced .67 of an inch in a Regional Flood Control District gauge in the second line of mountains near Blue Diamond. About .43 of an inch fell near Calico Basin in the Red Rock National Recreation Area.

The latest Thursday forecast says precipitation is a 30 percent chance, mainly between 2 and 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 99.

The Friday morning low will be around 81 before rising to a high near 98. The risk of monsoon storms is listed at 20 percent.

The weather service says storm chances will continue all seven days of the official forecast, with storms much more likely in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows around 80. Humidity levels will be above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
2
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
3
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
4
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
Woman fatally mauled by dog in Las Vegas, police say
5
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST