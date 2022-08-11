Thursday brings 4th straight day of Las Vegas storm risk

Monsoon precipitation will be a possibility for the fourth consecutive day Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Mostly clear and sunny skies with a chance of rain and thunderstorms across the valley

Monsoon moisture is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

“It might not be as strong as Wednesday was, but the storm chances will be around,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Storms dropped about .20 of an inch along some parts of the 215 Beltway in Henderson earlier Wednesday while an afternoon storm west of Summerlin produced .67 of an inch in a Regional Flood Control District gauge in the second line of mountains near Blue Diamond. About .43 of an inch fell near Calico Basin in the Red Rock National Recreation Area.

The latest Thursday forecast says precipitation is a 30 percent chance, mainly between 2 and 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 99.

The Friday morning low will be around 81 before rising to a high near 98. The risk of monsoon storms is listed at 20 percent.

The weather service says storm chances will continue all seven days of the official forecast, with storms much more likely in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows around 80. Humidity levels will be above normal.

