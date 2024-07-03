‘Unrelenting, brutal’: Next 10 days of Las Vegas heat may surpass records

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has a 118 high forecast for Monday — perhaps for the first time.

The next 10 days will be "unrelenting and brutal," says the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service, including a possible 118 on Monday, July 9, 2024. People, including Jeanette Juraska, left, of Las Vegas cool themselves in the splash pad at Lorenzi Park on a sunny and hot Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Highs in the 110s for the remainder of the week; records possible

Keep fans and cold refreshments handy. Pray the air conditioner doesn’t conk out and the electricity stays on.

Las Vegas Valley residents and visitors appear to be in for the hottest stretch of weather in the city’s history — a mark reached less than a year ago.

“There is certainly the potential of at least 10 consecutive days with highs at 110 or above,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said, noting that such a streak has happened twice, June 17 to 26, 1962 and most recently just last year, July 14-23.

In addition, five days are currently forecast for highs of 115 or higher. The record for Harry Reid International Airport is four days reaching 115, July 16-19, 2005, with highs of 115, 116, 116 and 117.

It is HOT & it is DRY. 🥵 With 4th of July festivities, this weather can spell "disaster"! 🔥 Keep your grill away from buildings, trees, or bushes.

🔥 Ensure fire pits are fully extinguished.

🔥 Leave fireworks to the professionals.#NationalWildlandFirefighterDay #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/XGqwNiqjYW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 2, 2024

Extreme heat advisory for 5 plus days

An extreme heat advisory begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 11 p.m. Monday — during which the all-time high of 117 might be topped.

A Wednesday high of 112 is forecast with the same for Thursday before the heat is expected to intensify toward record territory.

The forecast calls for 10 consecutive days of highs at 110 or higher and five straight days (Saturday through Tuesday) at 115 or higher.

Likely first 118 forecast ever

The current forecast for Monday is 118. It appears the weather service has never forecast a Las Vegas daily high of 118.

“We don’t know for sure, but we believe nothing higher than a 117 was forecast,” Gorelow said of the office records check.

Unrelenting and brutal are the words Gorelow uses to talk about the current heat spell.

“That’s what it is going to be for the next week,” he said. “And the overnight lows are forecast for the upper 80s, but lower 90s are possible for several days.”

The cause is another heat dome that simply is not moving. It’s bigger than the June heat dome that led to the hottest June ever.

“It’s a really strong area of high pressure that is just not moving,” he said. “There’s nothing to move it and no front in the Pacific to move it.”

#WeatherAlert 🌡️ ☀️Updated cooling station location and hours information from @HelpHopeHome for the next week (July 3-10) in Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty due to extreme heat. A list of sites are below and at https://t.co/oGQfEoCepQ. Please be careful if spending time outside. pic.twitter.com/MTwz9cK6Lb — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 2, 2024

Cooling centers open

Clark County and other jurisdictions will open cooling centers for a full week starting Wednesday because of the heat.

Everybody is reminded to stay out of the sun, hydrate often, wear cool clothing and check on friends, relatives and neighbors.

Medical care providers say planning ahead can prevent many heat-related issues, but warn that heat issues can hit anybody.

