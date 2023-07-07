Valley air quality expected to improve Friday

The Friday forecast is for moderate ozone levels with good quality air for particulate matter, said the Clark County Division of Air Quality.

Air quality is expected to recover from elevated ozone and fireworks smoke, according to the Clark County Division of Air Quality. A buggy cruises across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley air quality is forecast to improve Friday, according to Clark County.

Increased ozone levels combined with firework smoke still lingering in the valley caused several parts of the valley to have unhealthy air for sensitive groups on Thursday. Only the very central part of the valley showed healthy air as of Thursday evening.

People sensitive to air pollution are advised to limit their outdoor exposure or to stay indoors.

As for temperatures, a high near 105 is expected Friday before daily highs gradually escalate through the weekend and into next week. Friday winds may gust as high as 21 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

A Saturday high of 106 is forecast with a projected high of 108 on Sunday. Winds will stay slightly elevated with gusts to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, a high near 111 is forecast.

