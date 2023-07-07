81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Valley air quality expected to improve Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Air quality is expected to recover from elevated ozone and fireworks smoke, according to the Cl ...
Air quality is expected to recover from elevated ozone and fireworks smoke, according to the Clark County Division of Air Quality. A buggy cruises across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley air quality is forecast to improve Friday, according to Clark County.

Increased ozone levels combined with firework smoke still lingering in the valley caused several parts of the valley to have unhealthy air for sensitive groups on Thursday. Only the very central part of the valley showed healthy air as of Thursday evening.

The Friday forecast is for moderate ozone levels with good quality air for particulate matter, said the county’s division of air quality.

People sensitive to air pollution are advised to limit their outdoor exposure or to stay indoors.

As for temperatures, a high near 105 is expected Friday before daily highs gradually escalate through the weekend and into next week. Friday winds may gust as high as 21 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

A Saturday high of 106 is forecast with a projected high of 108 on Sunday. Winds will stay slightly elevated with gusts to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, a high near 111 is forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
5
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Heat lover? Your 100 may happen within days
Heat lover? Your 100 may happen within days
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
High winds, gusts hit Las Vegas Valley as week begins
High winds, gusts hit Las Vegas Valley as week begins
Heat’s here: Friday’s 100-plus might feel mild by weekend
Heat’s here: Friday’s 100-plus might feel mild by weekend