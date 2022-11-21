37°F
Las Vegas Weather

Warming trend forecast through Thanksgiving, into weekend

Sunny skies and light winds forecasted for Monday
November 21, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Sunshine will warm the Las Vegas Valley all through Thanksgiving week, says the National Weathe ...
Sunshine will warm the Las Vegas Valley all through Thanksgiving week, says the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Slowly warming temperatures this week with no sign of rain should make for pleasant days in the Las Vegas Valley this week of Thanksgiving, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 61 with a sunny sky and light winds.

Tuesday morning will bring a low around 42 at Harry Reid International Airport before an afternoon high near 62.

The Wednesday high will be around 64 with a high of 67 forecast for Thanksgiving Day. Some stiff northerly winds are possible on Thursday, the weather service advised in a tweet.

Conditions will stay nearly identical through the coming weekend.

Lake Mead dropping

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,043.87 feet above sea level as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a drop of 2.31 feet from Nov. 1 when it was at 1,046.18 feet.

A year ago the lake was at 1,065.58 feet and in 2020 the depth was 1,081.23 feet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
