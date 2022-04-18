60°F
Wind, low humidity increase fire risk in Las Vegas region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph Monday, April 18, 2022, according to the National Weather S ...
Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph Monday, April 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Windy conditions will be a factor in Southern Nevada much of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast includes a fire weather watch for most of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Low humidity and southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph will create conditions where any fire could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Monday high in Las Vegas should be near 91 with south winds of 7-12 mph in the morning increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts may reach up to 29 mph.

The Tuesday morning low will be near 65 with a partly cloudy sky and southwest winds around 16 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Patches of blowing dust are possible Tuesday after noon. The high should be near 87. Morning winds of 16-21 mph will rise to 26-31 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 46 mph are possible.

Later in the week, showers are possible on Friday when the high will be about 74.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

