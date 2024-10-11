71°F
Local

Where did Terrible’s get its terrible name?

A sign for a Terrible Herbst gas station on West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas o ...
A sign for a Terrible Herbst gas station on West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 2, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Terrible's Road House gas station and travel plaza on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Jean. (L.E. Bas ...
Terrible's Road House gas station and travel plaza on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Family members, employees and friends of Jerry Herbst attend a public memorial service in his m ...
Family members, employees and friends of Jerry Herbst attend a public memorial service in his memory at the Terrible Herbst Employment Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Herbst helped his family expand the Terrible Herbst company, moving to Las Vegas after he graduated from University of Southern California in 1959. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An old Terrible Herbst sign, undated. (Terrible's)
An old Terrible Herbst sign, undated. (Terrible's)
An old Terrible Herbst sign, undated. (Terrible's)
An old Terrible Herbst sign, undated. (Terrible's)
An advertisement from Terrible Herbst in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published March 24, 1966 ...
An advertisement from Terrible Herbst in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published March 24, 1966. (Las Vegas Review-Journal archives)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

If you’ve ever filled up your tank in Las Vegas, chances are you’ve gassed up at a Terrible’s at least once.

The gas station and convenience store chain has been serving Las Vegas since 1959, and, sometime in the last 65 years, you’ve probably asked yourself: “Why would a company ever call themselves terrible?”

Terrible’s founder Jerry Herbst told the Review-Journal in 2014 that the name originates from a nickname given to his father, Ed, who opened an oil company in Chicago in 1938.

“Back in Chicago, every time my dad would open a new service station, the competition would say, ‘Here comes that terrible Herbst,’ ” said Jerry Herbst, who died in 2018 at age 80.

The chain’s mustachioed, cowboy mascot — known as Mr. Terrible or simply Bad Guy — is, in part, intended to be a caricature and “beloved representation” of Jerry’s nickname: “the best bad guy (in) the west,” according to the founder’s obituary.

A depiction of Mr. Terrible from a Terrible Herbst ad published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
A depiction of Mr. Terrible from a Terrible Herbst ad published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 27, 1976. (Las Vegas Review-Journal archives)

Mr. Terrible debuted in advertising in the mid-1970s. His look came from one of Jerry Herbst’s business partners, Jerry Moffitt, who sketched a cowboy with a handlebar mustache that was “drawing inspiration from the Wild West themes that were deeply ingrained in Las Vegas’ culture,” Kaila Tuvell, Terrible’s director of marketing, said in an email.

The doodle and nickname “sparked the idea of a character who would embody the brand’s western flair and rugged charm,” and also took inspiration from Las Vegas’ Helldorado Days fair, Tuvell said.

Terrible’s once experimented with the slogan “A Whale of a Buy,” often accompanied by a cartoon whale, before the “bad guy” days, but a whale was never used as a mascot and only as a marketing gimic, Tuvell said.

An advertisement from Terrible Herbst Oil Co. with the old slogan "A Whale of A Buy!" which was ...
An advertisement from Terrible Herbst Oil Co. with the old slogan "A Whale of A Buy!" which was used in the 1960s. (Terrible's)

The whale and slogan first made an appearance in the Review-Journal in 1966, according to newspaper archives.

Today, Terrible’s operates more than 180 convenience stores and fuel stations and more than 80 car washes in Nevada, California, Utah and Arizona. It also operates the largest Chevron in the world in Jean.

In January, demolition on the company’s hotel-casino across Interstate 15 from the Chevron station and convenience store began to make way for a new industrial park.

Terrible’s employs more than 2,500 people companywide across its gas station/convenience stores, car washes, gaming and tavern establishments.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

