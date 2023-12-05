2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team

Here are the Nevada Preps selections for the 2023 All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Green Valley's Andrew Poirier is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Sierra Vista's Nathan Nations is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Carson Wetzel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Faith Lutheran's Logan Scott is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Sky Pointe's Jack Medina is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Centennial's Calvin Rivera is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Carson Wetzel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Lincoln County's Ben Finlinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Sierra Vista's Nathan Nations is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Sky Pointe coach Paul Sheppard is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

First Team

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and finished fifth at state.

Ben Finlinson, Lincoln County — Won the 2A Southern Region individual title, finished second at state with a time (16:49) that would have been the fourth-best at the 5A state meet and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Finished second in the 4A Desert League and state meets, and helped Sky Pointe win the team state title.

Nathan Nations, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A Desert League and state individual titles.

Andrew Poirier, Green Valley — Finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet and was sixth at state.

Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region and state meets.

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Calvin Rivera, Centennial — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 34th at state.

Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.

Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley — Won the 3A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.

Coach of the Year

Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided Sky Pointe to the 4A team state title, the school’s first in boys cross country.

Second Team

Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Finished first and second in his two regular-season races before suffering an injury and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Jayden Jackson, Desert Oasis — Finished eight at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 18th at state.

Nicholas Kotero, Centennial — Finished 24th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 20th at state.

Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge — Finished 11th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Kingston Lueck, Centennial — Finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 37th at state.

Justin Montoya, Tech — Won the Class 4A Mountain League individual title and finished third at state.

Caleb Mosley, Foothill — Finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 30th at state.

Dylan Munoz, Green Valley — Finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 22nd at state.

Tyler Pfefferkorn, Faith Lutheran — Finished 13th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 14th at state.

Dominic Tsao, Desert Oasis — Finished 12th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 35th at state.

Honorable Mention

Jordan Adams, Doral Academy

Logan Atwood, Shadow Ridge

Dylan Barnum, Virgin Valley

Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman

Eric Campos Martinez, Las Vegas High

Jackson Earl, Amplus Academy

Sebastian Farley, Shadow Ridge

Riley Galvin, Faith Lutheran

Allen Gibson, Basic

Alex Ibarra, Foothill

Kevin Jentzsch, Shadow Ridge

Benjamin Killebrew, Clark

Kaden Lay, Sky Pointe

Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley

Kayleb Longoria, Liberty

Donovan Love, Faith Lutheran

Jaiden Martinez, Liberty

Jack McMahon, Legacy

Kayleb McClain, Sky Pointe

Aiden Miller, Desert Oasis

Anthony Nisley, Bishop Gorman

Randin Patty, Centennial

Bryce Philbeck, Bishop Gorman

Alexander Polensky, Arbor View

Carter Prader, Sky Pointe

Payson Rowe, Desert Oasis

Jacob Sturm, Coronado

Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley

Aiden Timko, Tech

Jose Zelaya, Rancho

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.