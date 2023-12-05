2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
Here are the Nevada Preps selections for the 2023 All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
First Team
Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and finished fifth at state.
Ben Finlinson, Lincoln County — Won the 2A Southern Region individual title, finished second at state with a time (16:49) that would have been the fourth-best at the 5A state meet and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.
Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Finished second in the 4A Desert League and state meets, and helped Sky Pointe win the team state title.
Nathan Nations, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A Desert League and state individual titles.
Andrew Poirier, Green Valley — Finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet and was sixth at state.
Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region and state meets.
Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.
Calvin Rivera, Centennial — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 34th at state.
Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.
Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley — Won the 3A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.
Coach of the Year
Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided Sky Pointe to the 4A team state title, the school’s first in boys cross country.
Second Team
Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Finished first and second in his two regular-season races before suffering an injury and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.
Jayden Jackson, Desert Oasis — Finished eight at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 18th at state.
Nicholas Kotero, Centennial — Finished 24th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 20th at state.
Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge — Finished 11th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.
Kingston Lueck, Centennial — Finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 37th at state.
Justin Montoya, Tech — Won the Class 4A Mountain League individual title and finished third at state.
Caleb Mosley, Foothill — Finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 30th at state.
Dylan Munoz, Green Valley — Finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 22nd at state.
Tyler Pfefferkorn, Faith Lutheran — Finished 13th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 14th at state.
Dominic Tsao, Desert Oasis — Finished 12th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 35th at state.
Honorable Mention
Jordan Adams, Doral Academy
Logan Atwood, Shadow Ridge
Dylan Barnum, Virgin Valley
Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman
Eric Campos Martinez, Las Vegas High
Jackson Earl, Amplus Academy
Sebastian Farley, Shadow Ridge
Riley Galvin, Faith Lutheran
Allen Gibson, Basic
Alex Ibarra, Foothill
Kevin Jentzsch, Shadow Ridge
Benjamin Killebrew, Clark
Kaden Lay, Sky Pointe
Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley
Kayleb Longoria, Liberty
Donovan Love, Faith Lutheran
Jaiden Martinez, Liberty
Jack McMahon, Legacy
Kayleb McClain, Sky Pointe
Aiden Miller, Desert Oasis
Anthony Nisley, Bishop Gorman
Randin Patty, Centennial
Bryce Philbeck, Bishop Gorman
Alexander Polensky, Arbor View
Carter Prader, Sky Pointe
Payson Rowe, Desert Oasis
Jacob Sturm, Coronado
Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley
Aiden Timko, Tech
Jose Zelaya, Rancho
