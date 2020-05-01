3 Southern Nevada schools win One Nevada Cup

Pahranagat Valley High School players get back to the dugout after warming up during the Spring Slam baseball tournament game against Lincoln County High School at Mountain View Christian School on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada schools claimed three of the four One Nevada Cup titles for the 2019-2020 school year, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Friday.

Pahranagat Valley (Class 1A), The Meadows (2A) and Boulder City (3A) were the Southern Nevada winners, while Bishop Manogue claimed the 4A crown.

“On behalf of the NIAA’s office staff and Board of Control. I want to congratulate this year’s One Nevada Cup winners for their outstanding success in all areas that are high school activities,” NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson said in a statement.

The NIAA began this awards program in 2001 and renamed it the One Nevada Cup after One Nevada Credit Union became its title sponsor in 2019. The One Nevada Cup scores schools based on their varsity teams’ performance in the classroom, sporting events and with the Citizenship Through Sports initiative. Each of the three are weighted equally, and boys and girls programs are combined in the standings.

Teams are deducted points for coach and player ejections, and other unsportsmanlike acts.

Pahranagat Valley won the 1A title for the fourth time in five years and 14th overall, and did so with ease by racking up 1,120 points. Wells was second with 810, and only two other schools had more than 500.

The Meadows claimed its seventh straight crown and 12th overall. The Mustangs had 1,150 points to hold off Lincoln County (1,000) and three others that had more than 750 points.

It’s the fourth in a row for Boulder City, which has won 11 times. The Eagles’ 1,565 points placed them ahead of Spring Creek (1,305) and a pair of Clark County School District rivals in Moapa Valley (1,225) and Virgin Valley (1,140).

Bishop Manogue had 1,600 points to win for the eighth time, all in the last 11 years. Galena was second with 1,310, with Liberty (1,060) coming in third and Faith Lutheran (1,050) fourth.

