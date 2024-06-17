4-star Arbor View linebacker commits to Big 12 school

Arbor View linebacker Christian Thatcher, Nevada’s fifth-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports, announced his college commitment Sunday.

Arbor View junior linebacker Christian Thatcher announced his college commitment to Utah on his social media accounts Sunday.

Thatcher, rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, chose Utah over Colorado, Oklahoma, and Southern California. Washington and Kansas were also among the six schools Thatcher listed in a social media post earlier this month.

Thatcher is the fifth-ranked recruit in Nevada in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker led the state in tackles in 2022 with 133. He had 95 tackles in seven games last season. Thatcher was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team each of the last two years.

