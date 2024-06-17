100°F
Nevada Preps

4-star Arbor View linebacker commits to Big 12 school

File - Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher (42) on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High Sch ...
File - Arbor View’s Christian Thatcher (42) on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2024 - 5:44 pm
 

Arbor View junior linebacker Christian Thatcher announced his college commitment to Utah on his social media accounts Sunday.

Thatcher, rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, chose Utah over Colorado, Oklahoma, and Southern California. Washington and Kansas were also among the six schools Thatcher listed in a social media post earlier this month.

Thatcher is the fifth-ranked recruit in Nevada in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker led the state in tackles in 2022 with 133. He had 95 tackles in seven games last season. Thatcher was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team each of the last two years.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

