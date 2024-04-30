86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible player

Basic interim head coach Gino DiMaria stands in the dugout during a high school baseball game a ...
Basic interim head coach Gino DiMaria stands in the dugout during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty Hi ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Liberty outfielder Rashaan Chavis (34) steals second base against Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa ( ...
Liberty defeats Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS
Douglas' Mercedes Covey (7) slides and scores at home as Centennial's Teagan Clemmons tries to ...
Who has the most prep softball state titles in Nevada?
The Shadow Ridge High School softball team cheers during a game against Palo Verde High School ...
Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A softball, boys volleyball
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2024 - 12:16 pm

Basic’s baseball team has forfeited all of its league wins for using at least one ineligible player, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed Tuesday.

Basic is shown winless (0-11) on the NIAA’s league standings. The Wolves are listed as 21-6 overall and 8-3 in Class 5A Mountain League play on MaxPreps.

The NIAA did not confirm what specific rule Basic violated, how many players were ineligible or how many nonleague games the team had to forfeit.

The school and Clark County School District have not returned email requests for comment.

The Review-Journal learned on April 10 that baseball coach Scott Baker was “no longer with the team,” according to a letter sent to parents. No reason was given for Baker’s dismissal.

The school appointed assistant Gino DiMaria as the interim coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No. 2 Basic baseball removes coach midseason; interim named
recommend 2
Bishop Gorman suspends baseball coach amid investigation
recommend 3
‘Doesn’t seem fair’: Parents seek answers after Basic coach’s dismissal
recommend 4
No. 2 Basic routs No. 1 Faith Lutheran in 1st place battle — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Tight prep baseball races heat up as playoffs draw near
recommend 6
‘It’s tough’: Gorman plays on amid coach’s suspension, investigation