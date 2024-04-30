Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible player

Basic’s baseball team has been forced to forfeit all of its league games for using at least one ineligible player, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed.

Basic interim head coach Gino DiMaria stands in the dugout during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s baseball team has forfeited all of its league wins for using at least one ineligible player, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed Tuesday.

Basic is shown winless (0-11) on the NIAA’s league standings. The Wolves are listed as 21-6 overall and 8-3 in Class 5A Mountain League play on MaxPreps.

The NIAA did not confirm what specific rule Basic violated, how many players were ineligible or how many nonleague games the team had to forfeit.

The school and Clark County School District have not returned email requests for comment.

The Review-Journal learned on April 10 that baseball coach Scott Baker was “no longer with the team,” according to a letter sent to parents. No reason was given for Baker’s dismissal.

The school appointed assistant Gino DiMaria as the interim coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

