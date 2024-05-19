Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys win 5A track team state titles

The Centennial girls track and field team reclaimed its state title Saturday, while the Shadow Ridge boys also won a 5A state championship.

The class 5A Southern Region boys and girls track and field championships is underway at Liberty High School on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial reclaimed its title as the state’s best girls track and field team by winning the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Carson City.

Centennial’s run of 10 straight state championships was snapped last season. The Bulldogs ran away with this year’s title with 122 points. Liberty, last season’s champion, was second with 79 points. Palo Verde finished third with 68.

The Bulldogs won the 4x100-meter (47.35), 4x200 (1:40.31) and 4x400 (3:48.44) relays to help them win the team title.

Centennial’s Iyonna Codd won individual titles in the 100 meters (11.61 seconds), 200 meters (23.92) and 400 meters (53.49). Codd’s time in the 100 meters is a state record. She entered as the defending champion in all three events.

Kemarah Howard added individual titles in the triple jump (38-10) and high jump (5-10) for the Bulldogs. Howard was the defending champion in the high jump.

Palo Verde’s Tia Brown earned individual titles in the 300 hurdles (42.74) and long jump (19-4).

In the 5A boys meet, Shadow Ridge won the state title with 113 points. Liberty (97) and Faith Lutheran (85) were second and third, respectively, after being co-champions last year.

“Winning the 5A state championship is incredible,” Shadow Ridge coach Michael Smith said. “Since winning the 4A title last season and being put into 5A this season, our only goal was to show that we belong. The boys worked tremendously hard this season. All their effort shined here at the state meet.”

The Mustangs won the 4x800 relay (7:49.22) as part of their championship performance. Evander Thomas also claimed the individual title in the 200 meters (21.37).

“These boys know how to pick each other up,” Smith said. “If someone had a less-than-expected performance, another athlete would step up and make up for it. I couldn’t be more proud of how this team ended their season. Back-to-back state champions in two different divisions, sounds like a perfect ending to me.”

Faith Lutheran’s Preston Beery won individual titles in the shot put (66 feet, 3 inches) and discus (183-7) for the second straight year. Beery set the unofficial state record in the shot put earlier this month (68-10).

Bishop Gorman’s Chase McCallum claimed individual titles in the 800 (1:54.01) and 300 hurdles (38.67). Liberty’s Ronnie Kendrick successfully defended his title in the 400 (46.84).

Class 4A

Arbor View won the 4x100 (48.13), 4x200 (1:42.1) and 4x800 (9:39.54) relays to run away with the girls title with 180 points Saturday at Desert Oasis.

Bridget Guevara won individual titles in the 400 meters (57.63) and 800 meters (2:21.43) for the Aggies.

Desert Oasis finished second in the team competition with 131 points. Sky Pointe was third with 78.

Desert Oasis won the boys title with 134.5 points. Mojave finished second with 99 points and Green Valley was third with 88.

Kenan Dagge won individual titles in the 1,600 (4:20.18) and 3,200 (9:28.88) for Desert Oasis. Noah Lara claimed the title in the 110 hurdles (14.49) for the Diamondbacks.

Mojave’s Tony Williams won individual titles in the 200 (21.79) and 400 (47.54) meters.

Class 3A

Moapa Valley scored 100 points to win the boys title over Sparks (69) and Tahoe-Truckee (62) at Carson City. Mordechai Yadegar was Moapa Valley’s lone individual title winner, finishing first in the 3,200 (9:31.31).

Tahoe-Truckee won the girls title with 84 points. South Tahoe was second with 71. The Meadows was the top Southern school and finished fifth with 45 points. Boulder City’s Sancha Jenas-Keogh won individual titles in the 100 (12.40) and 200 (25.36) meters.

Class 2A

Coral Academy-Reno claimed the boys title with 127 points. Lincoln County was second with 119 points and Lake Mead Academy finished third with 77.

Coral Academy-Reno also won the girls title with 146.5 points. North Tahoe was second with 135. Tenaya Brown won her second straight title in both shot put (33-7¾) and discus (126-1) for Lake Mead Academy, which was the top Southern team. It finished fourth with 61 points.

Class 1A

Mineral County won the boys title with 129 points at Carson City. Smith Valley finished second with 111 points and Word of Life was third with 52.

Whittell won the girls title with 125 points. Wells was second with 91. Oriyah Clay won individual titles in the 100 hurdles (15.80), 300 hurdles (47.62) and triple jump (34-4) for Indian Springs, which finished third with 88 points.

