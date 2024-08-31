Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Football
— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior rushed for two first-half TDs to lead the Crusaders to a 41-0 victory over Damonte Ranch.
— Shayden Kawelo, Clark: The senior had three receptions for 64 yards and scored on a 90-yard kick return to help the Chargers defeat Eldorado 43-22.
— Marc Nikenson, Durango: The junior returned a second-quarter interception for a 60-yard score, and the Trailblazers held on to defeat Sierra Vista 8-0.
— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 yards, passing for five TDs and rushing for another in the Aggies’ 49-7 victory over Legacy.
— Chris Villasenor, Desert Oasis: The senior had four receptions for 113 yards and three TDs as the Diamondbacks rolled past Cadence 48-27.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 49, Legacy 7
Clark 43, Eldorado 22
Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 31, Shadow Ridge 7
Del Sol 38, Western 6
Democracy Prep 36, Chaparral 12
Desert Oasis 48, Cadence 27
Durango 8, Sierra Vista 0
Faith Lutheran 41, Damonte Ranch 0
Maple Mountain (Utah) 49, Silverado 6
Spring Valley 42, Bonanza 21
Wayne Hills (N.J.) 24, Green Valley 20
Girls soccer
Equipo 7, Pahrump Valley 1
Boys soccer
Liberty 5, Sierra Vista 2
Girls volleyball
Centennial 2, Highland (Utah) 0
Green Valley 2, Acalanes (Calif.) 0
Mineral County 2, Word of Life 1
Sierra Vista 2, Spring Valley 0
Sierra Vista 2, Doral Academy 0
Spanish Springs 2, Green Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal