Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) runs toward the end zone during the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game against Legacy at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Football

— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior rushed for two first-half TDs to lead the Crusaders to a 41-0 victory over Damonte Ranch.

— Shayden Kawelo, Clark: The senior had three receptions for 64 yards and scored on a 90-yard kick return to help the Chargers defeat Eldorado 43-22.

— Marc Nikenson, Durango: The junior returned a second-quarter interception for a 60-yard score, and the Trailblazers held on to defeat Sierra Vista 8-0.

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 yards, passing for five TDs and rushing for another in the Aggies’ 49-7 victory over Legacy.

— Chris Villasenor, Desert Oasis: The senior had four receptions for 113 yards and three TDs as the Diamondbacks rolled past Cadence 48-27.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 49, Legacy 7

Clark 43, Eldorado 22

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 31, Shadow Ridge 7

Del Sol 38, Western 6

Democracy Prep 36, Chaparral 12

Desert Oasis 48, Cadence 27

Durango 8, Sierra Vista 0

Faith Lutheran 41, Damonte Ranch 0

Maple Mountain (Utah) 49, Silverado 6

Spring Valley 42, Bonanza 21

Wayne Hills (N.J.) 24, Green Valley 20

Girls soccer

Equipo 7, Pahrump Valley 1

Boys soccer

Liberty 5, Sierra Vista 2

Girls volleyball

Centennial 2, Highland (Utah) 0

Green Valley 2, Acalanes (Calif.) 0

Mineral County 2, Word of Life 1

Sierra Vista 2, Spring Valley 0

Sierra Vista 2, Doral Academy 0

Spanish Springs 2, Green Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal