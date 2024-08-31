Friday’s football roundup: Faith Lutheran powers to 3-0
Read all about Friday’s high school football action, including Faith Lutheran romping past Damonte Ranch to stay undefeated on the young season.
Senior Cale Breslin rushed for two first-half touchdowns Friday to lead Faith Lutheran (3-0) to a 41-0 home victory over Damonte Ranch (0-3).
Alexander Rogers threw two TD passes to help the Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran has a bye next week.
— Losee 20, Boulder City 19: At Boulder City, Kieran Daniel rushed for 229 yards and two TDs to help lift the Lions (2-1) past the Eagles (1-1).
Phazon Hardwick added 74 rushing yards for Losee, which hosts Pahrump Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Boulder City plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Wayne Hills (N.J.) 24, Green Valley 20: At Green Valley, the Patriots (1-0) scored a touchdown with five seconds remaining to rally past the Gators (1-1).
Green Valley plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Durango 8, Sierra Vista 0: At Sierra Vista, Marc Nikenson returned an interception 60 yards for score in the second quarter, and the Trailblazers (1-2) held on to defeat the Mountain Lions (0-2).
Durango, which also recorded a safety in the game, hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Las Vegas 60, Rancho 6: At Rancho, Christopher Boddy rushed for three TDs, and the Wildcats (2-1) rolled past the Rams (0-2) in the traditional “Bone Game.”
Mychael Walker added two TD receptions for Las Vegas, which has a bye next week. Rancho plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Clark 43, Eldorado 22: At Clark, Shayden Kawelo had three receptions for 64 yards and scored on a 90-yard kick return to help the Chargers (2-0) defeat the Firehawks (0-2).
Clark, which racked up 330 offensive yards in the game, hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eldorado plays at Coachella Valley (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Democracy Prep 36, Chaparral 12: At Chaparral, Lucky Laolagi logged nine tackles and two sacks to help the Blue Knights (3-0) defeat the Cowboys (0-2).
Democracy Prep plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday, and Chaparral plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Desert Oasis 48, Cadence 27: At Cadence, Chris Villasenor had four receptions for 113 yards and three TDs as the Diamondbacks (3-0) rolled past the Cougars (1-1).
Gavin Winterrowd had 10 tackles to help Desert Oasis, which hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Cadence has a bye week.
— Mojave 34, Canyon Springs 0: At Mojave, Antwan Hawkins rushed for two TDs as the Rattlers (1-1) rolled past the Pioneers (0-2).
Miguel Teinares and AJ Williams each added a rushing score, and Damari Fairley returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown for Mojave.
The Rattlers host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Moapa Valley 48, Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Overton, Mateo Bradshaw carried 13 times for 116 yards and a TD to help the Pirates (3-0) defeat the Spartans (0-2).
Keith Staton also scored on a 32-yard interception return for Moapa Valley, which plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron-Memorial hosts Democracy Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 31, Shadow Ridge 7: At Coeur d’Alene, the Vikings (2-0) broke it open in the second quarter and cruised to a victory over the Mustangs (2-0).
Shadow Ridge hosts Quartz Hill (Calif.) at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Cheyenne 50, Valley 13: At Cheyenne, the Desert Shields (1-1) took control early and rolled past the Vikings (0-3).
Cheyenne has a bye next week, and Valley plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Del Sol 38, Western 6: At Del Sol, the Dragons defeated the Warriors in a game called late in the third quarter when Western ran out of healthy players.
Western plays at Sloan Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday, and Del Sol hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Maple Mountain (Utah) 49, Silverado 6: At Silverado, the Golden Eagles (3-0) jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Skyhawks (0-2).
Silverado hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.