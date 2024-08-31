Friday’s football roundup: Faith Lutheran powers to 3-0

Read all about Friday’s high school football action, including Faith Lutheran romping past Damonte Ranch to stay undefeated on the young season.

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs with the ball during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Cale Breslin rushed for two first-half touchdowns Friday to lead Faith Lutheran (3-0) to a 41-0 home victory over Damonte Ranch (0-3).

Alexander Rogers threw two TD passes to help the Crusaders.

Faith Lutheran has a bye next week.

— Losee 20, Boulder City 19: At Boulder City, Kieran Daniel rushed for 229 yards and two TDs to help lift the Lions (2-1) past the Eagles (1-1).

Phazon Hardwick added 74 rushing yards for Losee, which hosts Pahrump Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Boulder City plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Wayne Hills (N.J.) 24, Green Valley 20: At Green Valley, the Patriots (1-0) scored a touchdown with five seconds remaining to rally past the Gators (1-1).

Green Valley plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Durango 8, Sierra Vista 0: At Sierra Vista, Marc Nikenson returned an interception 60 yards for score in the second quarter, and the Trailblazers (1-2) held on to defeat the Mountain Lions (0-2).

Durango, which also recorded a safety in the game, hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Las Vegas 60, Rancho 6: At Rancho, Christopher Boddy rushed for three TDs, and the Wildcats (2-1) rolled past the Rams (0-2) in the traditional “Bone Game.”

Mychael Walker added two TD receptions for Las Vegas, which has a bye next week. Rancho plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Clark 43, Eldorado 22: At Clark, Shayden Kawelo had three receptions for 64 yards and scored on a 90-yard kick return to help the Chargers (2-0) defeat the Firehawks (0-2).

Clark, which racked up 330 offensive yards in the game, hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eldorado plays at Coachella Valley (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Democracy Prep 36, Chaparral 12: At Chaparral, Lucky Laolagi logged nine tackles and two sacks to help the Blue Knights (3-0) defeat the Cowboys (0-2).

Democracy Prep plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday, and Chaparral plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Desert Oasis 48, Cadence 27: At Cadence, Chris Villasenor had four receptions for 113 yards and three TDs as the Diamondbacks (3-0) rolled past the Cougars (1-1).

Gavin Winterrowd had 10 tackles to help Desert Oasis, which hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Cadence has a bye week.

— Mojave 34, Canyon Springs 0: At Mojave, Antwan Hawkins rushed for two TDs as the Rattlers (1-1) rolled past the Pioneers (0-2).

Miguel Teinares and AJ Williams each added a rushing score, and Damari Fairley returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown for Mojave.

The Rattlers host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Moapa Valley 48, Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Overton, Mateo Bradshaw carried 13 times for 116 yards and a TD to help the Pirates (3-0) defeat the Spartans (0-2).

Keith Staton also scored on a 32-yard interception return for Moapa Valley, which plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron-Memorial hosts Democracy Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 31, Shadow Ridge 7: At Coeur d’Alene, the Vikings (2-0) broke it open in the second quarter and cruised to a victory over the Mustangs (2-0).

Shadow Ridge hosts Quartz Hill (Calif.) at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cheyenne 50, Valley 13: At Cheyenne, the Desert Shields (1-1) took control early and rolled past the Vikings (0-3).

Cheyenne has a bye next week, and Valley plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Del Sol 38, Western 6: At Del Sol, the Dragons defeated the Warriors in a game called late in the third quarter when Western ran out of healthy players.

Western plays at Sloan Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday, and Del Sol hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Maple Mountain (Utah) 49, Silverado 6: At Silverado, the Golden Eagles (3-0) jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Skyhawks (0-2).

Silverado hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.