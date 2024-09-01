Faith Lutheran gets ‘dynamic’ RB back as league play nears

Faith Lutheran, off to a 3-0 start, got a big boost Friday night when Brigham Young commit and running back Cale Breslin played his first game of the season.

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs with the ball during a class 5A Division II state championship game against Bishop Manogue at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alex Rogers (15) hands the ball off to running back Cale Breslin (14) during the first half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin missed the first two games of this season with a hamstring injury.

Even though the Crusaders managed to win their first two contests without the Brigham Young commit, Breslin’s presence adds a different dynamic to their offense.

As Faith Lutheran prepares for Class 5A Division II Southern League play, the Crusaders just got their best player back in action. Breslin returned Friday night and had two rushing touchdowns in a 41-0 home win over Northern school Damonte Ranch.

Breslin “looked very good tonight, and I see him coming more into his own as the season goes on,” Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford said. “Cale can be a home run hitter. … He was dynamic, and he’s a dynamic runner.”

Breslin nearly had another touchdown on a long run of 60 yards but was tripped up inside Damonte Ranch’s 10-yard line. Sanford said the hamstring issue wasn’t serious, but he wanted Breslin to be completely healthy before his season debut.

Sanford credited junior Justin Robbins and senior Nick Knight for filling in with Breslin out.

Faith Lutheran reached the 5A Division II state title game last season, falling to Northern champion Bishop Manogue 40-21. But the Crusaders remained in 5A Division II after finishing third in the regular-season standings.

After splitting snaps last season, senior Alex Rogers has solidified himself as Faith Lutheran’s starting quarterback in the backfield alongside Breslin. Rogers threw two touchdowns Friday, including a 59-yard strike to Jaxon Cope.

“I’m very excited about how we played tonight,” Sanford said. “We’ve improved each game. We improved tonight … and we’re getting people back. That’s a plus.”

Rogers has received some reinforcement at wide receiver from Rouselle Shepard, who missed the first game and starred on Faith Lutheran’s baseball team the past two seasons. Shepard had 110 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 19-14 win at Bakersfield Christian on Aug. 23.

Sanford said he’s also been impressed by the defense and constant improvement of kicker Liam Radke. On Friday, linebacker Ricky Manning had an interception return for a touchdown and Radke made two field goals. Radke made a game-winning kick in the final seconds of Faith Lutheran’s 25-23 season-opening win against Desert Hills (Utah) on Aug. 16.

Faith Lutheran has a bye next week and opens league play at Shadow Ridge on Sept. 13. Sanford, the former UNLV coach, compared getting ready for Shadow Ridge’s triple-option offense to preparing for facing Air Force.

“Shadow Ridge is difficult to prepare for. … We have a lot of respect for them, and it’s going to be a big game for us,” Sanford said.

Bone stays home

Winning “Sir Herkimer’s Bone” as a player twice meant a lot to Las Vegas High coach Jose Cerriteno. Holding the bone in his first season as the Wildcats’ coach had a different meaning for Cerriteno on Friday night.

In the 66th edition of the “Bone Game,” Nevada’s oldest high school football rivalry game, Las Vegas cruised to a 60-6 win at Rancho. It’s the 27th straight victory for the Wildcats in the game.

“It was awesome,” Cerriteno said. “I was excited for the kids and then our school because we all got to celebrate together. … It’s not just us celebrating, it’s our community. We placed a bunch of emphasis on this week that it was a privilege to represent our community and school.”

Christopher Boddy had three rushing touchdowns, and Mychael Walker caught two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as the Wildcats (2-1) rolled. After the game, Cerriteno said it was special to sing the school’s alma mater with a full student section that made the trip to Rancho.

“Our kids, they play hard,” Cerriteno said. “The kids have responded well to all of the challenges. They’re really receptive to the coaching and stuff we’re implementing and with upholding the rich tradition and standards Vegas football has.”

Up next

All eyes will be on Santa Ana, California, on Friday night when Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, faces top-ranked Mater Dei at 7 p.m.

The game should serve as the de facto high school football national championship game. A win for the Gaels would put them in the driver’s seat to win a fifth mythical high school football national title with one out-of-state game to follow on Sept. 13 before playing Southern Nevada teams the rest of the season.

In local competition, Basic hosts Green Valley in the “Henderson Bowl” at 6 p.m. Friday. Desert Oasis, off to a 3-0 start, hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday as the teams renew their “Railroad Rivalry” that was not played last season.

Legacy hosts Desert Pines and Palo Verde plays at Arbor View. Both games are at 6 p.m. Friday.

Week 3 scores

Friday

Arbor View 49, Legacy 7

Faith Lutheran 41, Damonte Ranch 0

Wayne Hills (N.J.) 24, Green Valley 20

Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) 31, Shadow Ridge 7

Maple Mountain (Utah) 49, Silverado 6

Las Vegas High 60, Rancho 6

Desert Hills (Utah) 43, Centennial 32

Desert Oasis 48, Cadence 27

Durango 8, Sierra Vista 0

Clark 43, Eldorado 22

Mojave 34, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 42, Bonanza 21

Cheyenne 50, Valley 13

Del Sol 38, Western 6

Mater East 44, Sloan Canyon 12

Democracy Prep 36, Chaparral 12

Losee 20, Boulder City 19

Virgin Valley 39, Sunrise Mountain 6

Dana Hills (Calif.) 34, SLAM Academy 20

Needles 35, Monument Valley (Ariz.) 0

Francis Parker 51, The Meadows 8

West Wendover 33, White Pine 8

Tonopah 54, Lone Pine (Calif.) 20

Sandy Valley 50, Indian Springs 20

Water Canyon (Utah) 62, Beaver Dam 12

Saturday

Ayala (Calif.) at Desert Pines, late

Kailua (Hawaii) vs. Coronado, late

Mililani (Hawaii) at Liberty, late

Franklin (Calif.) at Lake Mead Academy, late

Week 4 schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Friday

Beaver Dam at Round Mountain, 5 p.m.

Green Valley at Basic

Desert Pines at Legacy

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Lincoln (Calif.) at Coronado

Foothill at Silverado

Quartz Hill (Calif.) at Shadow Ridge

Snow Canyon (Utah) at Centennial

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis

Valley at Clark

Bonanza at Durango

Rancho at Del Sol

Spring Valley at SLAM Academy

Cimarron-Memorial at Democracy Prep

Boulder City at Sunrise Mountain

Moapa Valley at Canyon Springs

Beatty at Sandy Valley

Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei (Calif.), 7 p.m.

Liberty at Mission Viejo (Calif.), 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Losee, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Mater East, 7 p.m.

Western at Sloan Canyon, 7 p.m.

Eldorado at Coachella Valley (Calif.), 7 p.m.

White Pine at GV Christian, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Laughlin, 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Water Canyon (Utah), 7 p.m.

Virginia City at Tonopah, 7 p.m.

Mammoth (Calif.) at Spring Mountain, 7 p.m.