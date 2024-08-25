No. 2 Gorman rallies past Florida school, eyes Mater Dei matchup

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the country by MaxPreps, rallied in the second half Saturday to set up a showdown against No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) on Sept. 6.

No. 4 Coronado has too much firepower for Sierra Vista — PHOTOS

No. 5 Desert Pines holds off No. 9 Centennial on late stop — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman takes the field for their opening high school football game against Kahuku on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, kept its hopes alive to repeat as high school football national champions Saturday with a 29-21 win against No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) at Brian Piccolo Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The Gaels (2-0), who have won 27 straight games, were named the national champions by MaxPreps and USA Today for the fourth time in program history last season. Their last loss was on Aug. 26, 2022, at home against Mater Dei (California), who is ranked No. 1 in the country. The teams will play in Santa Ana, California, on Sept. 6.

Sophomore running back Terrance Grant scored on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to give Bishop Gorman its first lead at 26-21.

The Gaels trailed 21-10 late in the third quarter and scored 19 unanswered points. They had two interceptions late in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.