Bishop Gorman sends 8 to FBS schools after winning national title

Eight players from Bishop Gorman’s national championship football team signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play in college at FBS schools.

Bishop Gorman player Charles Correa and family with a commitment letter to UNLV during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman football players with head coach Brent Browner after signing their commitment letters during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Alijah Carnell and family with a commitment letter to the Iowa State University during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Bishop Gorman player Jaylon Edmond and family with a commitment letter to the Washington State University during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Audric Harris and family with a commitment letter to the University of Arizona during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Micah Kaapana and family with a commitment letter to the University of Michigan during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Alexander Ruggeroli and family with a commitment letter to the University of Nebraska during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Elijah Lofton with a commitment letter to the University of Miami holds up a photo of himself in the Review Journal during National Signing Day at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado listens to player introductions during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player DeVon Rice and family with a commitment letter to the Kansas State University during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Elijah Lofton and family with a commitment letter to the University of Miami during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman player Micah Alejado and family with a commitment letter to the University of Hawaii during a National Signing Day event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players Elijah Lofton, Charles Correa, Micah Kaapana and Alijah Carnell with their commitment letters during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players Jaylon Edmond, Audric Harris, Alexander Ruggeroli, Devon Rice and Micah Alejado with their commitment letters during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman football players listen to introductions during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner talks about each player during a National Signing Day event there on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Most of Alijah Carnell’s senior classmates on the Bishop Gorman football team decided on their college future before last weekend.

The defensive lineman needed a little longer to find the right fit.

Carnell signed with Iowa State on Wednesday after a visit last weekend to the campus in Ames, Iowa. He was one of eight members of the Gaels’ national championship team to put their name on a national letter of intent with a Football Bowl Subdivision school.

“Going to Iowa State, the position they’re going to have me play, I just feel like that’s the perfect spot for me to go to the NFL,” said Carnell, who picked the Cyclones over Kansas State and Texas Tech. “This day means a lot to me and my teammates because of all the hard work that we put in. This is where it pays off.”

Quarterback Micah Alejado, a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Hawaii after a late recruiting push from UNLV. Gaels coach Brent Browner called Alejado a natural leader.

Alejado is originally from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, but moved to Las Vegas prior to attending Bishop Gorman.

“This day is definitely one thing you look forward to as a kid, and it’s just great to be able to accomplish it,” Alejado said. “For my family all back at home, they’re going to be able to watch me play again. Being able to play ball there for the university and put on for the state, I’m really excited.”

Linebacker Charles Correa is one of seven local players who signed with UNLV on the first day of the early national signing period. He finished with 79 tackles and four sacks for the Gaels, who were crowned mythical national champions this week by MaxPreps and USA Today.

“I’m just so excited to be part of the Rebel family,” Correa said. “The family atmosphere that they showed me was probably one of the best I’ve felt throughout this whole recruiting process.”

Running back DeVon Rice made it official with Kansas State after he recently flipped his commitment from Hawaii. The 5-foot-9-inch standout is expected to continue the Wildcats’ tradition of success with shorter backs.

“The running game is just built with my name all over it,” Rice said. “On top of that, Kansas State is huge for their returns and special teams. I can’t wait to get up there and light it up.”

Tight end Elija Lofton, the state’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, signed with Miami (Florida). Wide receiver Audric Harris, who overcame a series of injuries during his career, is headed to Arizona after he produced 1,051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

Running back Micah Kaapana (Michigan) will be joined in the Big Ten by offensive lineman Alexander Ruggeroli (Nebraska). Both players were second-team All-Southern Nevada selections.

Former Bishop Gorman cornerback Jaylon Edmond, who played his senior season at Western (Davie, Florida), also was at the school’s athletic training center Wednesday to sign with Washington State. He was honored alongside his former teammates as part of a ceremony the Gaels held in front of approximately 300 friends and family.

“This is the measure of success of our program more than anything else in my mind,” Browner said.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.