Boys Bowling

2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
Clark's Brian Gregorich is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Clark bowling photo)
Arbor View's Gianni Silva is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Arbor View bowling photo)
Shadow Ridge's Jerrad Barczyszyn is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Shadow Ridge bowling photo)
Shadow Ridge's Seth Stovall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Shadow Ridge bowling photo)
Clark's Wyland Gilmore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Clark bowling photo)
Liberty's Daryus Alo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. (Liberty bowling photo)

First team

Daryus Alo, Liberty — The freshman led the valley with a 221 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.

Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — The freshman was third in the valley with a 212 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.

Wyland Gilmore, Clark — The junior had a 201 average and anchored the Chargers to the Class 5A state team championship

Gianni Silva, Arbor View — The senior won the Class 5A individual state championship and finished fifth in the valley with a 206 average.

Seth Stovall, Shadow Ridge — The junior was second in the valley with a 216 average and anchored the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Coach of the Year

Brian Gregorich, Clark — The coach led the Chargers to the Class 5A team state championship, upsetting undefeated Shadow Ridge in the title match.

Second team

Chris Faro, Coral Academy — The sophomore won the Class 3A individual state championship and finished with a 200 average.

Chad Gali, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished with a 201 average and helped the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Chris Lellos, Centennial — The senior was fourth in the valley with a 208 average.

Dominic Montoya, Bishop Gorman — The junior led Class 4A with a 203 average.

Travis Nguyen, Foothill — The senior won the Class 4A individual state championship and finished with a 181 average.

Honorable mention

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman

Tyler Castronova, Centennial

Zack Corral, Desert Oasis

Earl Garner, Legacy

Jordan Gil, Del Sol

Logan Shanks, Foothill

Mason Snow, Silverado

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

