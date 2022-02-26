2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team

Here is the All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. Clark’s Brian Gregorich is the Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to the Class 5A state championship.

First team

Daryus Alo, Liberty — The freshman led the valley with a 221 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.

Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — The freshman was third in the valley with a 212 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.

Wyland Gilmore, Clark — The junior had a 201 average and anchored the Chargers to the Class 5A state team championship

Gianni Silva, Arbor View — The senior won the Class 5A individual state championship and finished fifth in the valley with a 206 average.

Seth Stovall, Shadow Ridge — The junior was second in the valley with a 216 average and anchored the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Coach of the Year

Brian Gregorich, Clark — The coach led the Chargers to the Class 5A team state championship, upsetting undefeated Shadow Ridge in the title match.

Second team

Chris Faro, Coral Academy — The sophomore won the Class 3A individual state championship and finished with a 200 average.

Chad Gali, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished with a 201 average and helped the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

Chris Lellos, Centennial — The senior was fourth in the valley with a 208 average.

Dominic Montoya, Bishop Gorman — The junior led Class 4A with a 203 average.

Travis Nguyen, Foothill — The senior won the Class 4A individual state championship and finished with a 181 average.

Honorable mention

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman

Tyler Castronova, Centennial

Zack Corral, Desert Oasis

Earl Garner, Legacy

Jordan Gil, Del Sol

Logan Shanks, Foothill

Mason Snow, Silverado

