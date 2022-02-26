2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team
Here is the All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team. Clark’s Brian Gregorich is the Coach of the Year after leading the Chargers to the Class 5A state championship.
First team
Daryus Alo, Liberty — The freshman led the valley with a 221 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.
Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge — The freshman was third in the valley with a 212 average and reached the Class 5A state individual semifinals.
Wyland Gilmore, Clark — The junior had a 201 average and anchored the Chargers to the Class 5A state team championship
Gianni Silva, Arbor View — The senior won the Class 5A individual state championship and finished fifth in the valley with a 206 average.
Seth Stovall, Shadow Ridge — The junior was second in the valley with a 216 average and anchored the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.
Coach of the Year
Brian Gregorich, Clark — The coach led the Chargers to the Class 5A team state championship, upsetting undefeated Shadow Ridge in the title match.
Second team
Chris Faro, Coral Academy — The sophomore won the Class 3A individual state championship and finished with a 200 average.
Chad Gali, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished with a 201 average and helped the Mustangs to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.
Chris Lellos, Centennial — The senior was fourth in the valley with a 208 average.
Dominic Montoya, Bishop Gorman — The junior led Class 4A with a 203 average.
Travis Nguyen, Foothill — The senior won the Class 4A individual state championship and finished with a 181 average.
Honorable mention
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman
Tyler Castronova, Centennial
Zack Corral, Desert Oasis
Earl Garner, Legacy
Jordan Gil, Del Sol
Logan Shanks, Foothill
Mason Snow, Silverado
