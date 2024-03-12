2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team revealed
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.
First Team
Rylan Breese, Palo Verde — Led 5A with a 226.1 regular-season pin average and helped Palo Verde win the team title.
Tyler Castronova, Centennial — Was the 5A state individual runner-up and was third in 5A with a 208.9 pin average.
Sam Grossman, Palo Verde — Was sixth in 5A with a 202.6 pin average and helped Palo Verde win the team title.
Hayden King, Clark — Was second in 5A with a 212.2 pin average and was a 5A state individual semifinalist.
Mason Snow, Silverado — Won the 5A state individual title and was fourth in 5A with a 208.3 pin average.
Coach of the Year
John Read, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the 5A team state title, the school’s first boys bowling team title.
Second Team
Earl Garner, Arbor View — Was fifth in 5A with a 206.2 pin average.
Gavin Hilton, Desert Oasis — Was seventh in 5A with a 202.2 pin average and was the No. 1 seed at the state individual tournament.
Lane Klump, Bonanza — Was a 4A state individual semifinalist and led 4A with a 206.5 pin average.
Zachary Pedro, Basic — Won the 4A state individual title and was third with a 198.2 pin average.
Brandon Yeager, The Meadows — Won the 3A state individual title and led 3A with a 203.9 pin average.
Honorable Mention
Caleb Asato, Mojave
Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge
Noah Barranco, Coronado
Jakob Enright, Foothill
Christopher Faro, Coral Academy
Bryan Gregson, Desert Oasis
Brysen-Glyn Mead, Bishop Gorman
Ibraheem Hito, The Meadows
Casey McCracken, Tech
Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge
Logan Shanks, Foothill
Andrew Thompson, Foothill
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.