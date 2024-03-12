2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team revealed

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Palo Verde’s Rylan Breese, left, and Sam Grossman celebrate after winning the Class 5A high school state bowling championship against Sierra Vista at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde's Rylan Breese is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Palo Verde's Sam Grossman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Palo Verde coach John Read is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Silverado's Mason Snow is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

Clark's Hayden King is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

First Team

Rylan Breese, Palo Verde — Led 5A with a 226.1 regular-season pin average and helped Palo Verde win the team title.

Tyler Castronova, Centennial — Was the 5A state individual runner-up and was third in 5A with a 208.9 pin average.

Sam Grossman, Palo Verde — Was sixth in 5A with a 202.6 pin average and helped Palo Verde win the team title.

Hayden King, Clark — Was second in 5A with a 212.2 pin average and was a 5A state individual semifinalist.

Mason Snow, Silverado — Won the 5A state individual title and was fourth in 5A with a 208.3 pin average.

Coach of the Year

John Read, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the 5A team state title, the school’s first boys bowling team title.

Second Team

Earl Garner, Arbor View — Was fifth in 5A with a 206.2 pin average.

Gavin Hilton, Desert Oasis — Was seventh in 5A with a 202.2 pin average and was the No. 1 seed at the state individual tournament.

Lane Klump, Bonanza — Was a 4A state individual semifinalist and led 4A with a 206.5 pin average.

Zachary Pedro, Basic — Won the 4A state individual title and was third with a 198.2 pin average.

Brandon Yeager, The Meadows — Won the 3A state individual title and led 3A with a 203.9 pin average.

Honorable Mention

Caleb Asato, Mojave

Jerrad Barczyszyn, Shadow Ridge

Noah Barranco, Coronado

Jakob Enright, Foothill

Christopher Faro, Coral Academy

Bryan Gregson, Desert Oasis

Brysen-Glyn Mead, Bishop Gorman

Ibraheem Hito, The Meadows

Casey McCracken, Tech

Briggs Robison, Shadow Ridge

Logan Shanks, Foothill

Andrew Thompson, Foothill

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.