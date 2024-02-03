51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Silverado, Centennial bowlers win individual 5A state titles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 6:19 pm
 
Centennial bowler Lilly Houle rolls during the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships ...
Centennial bowler Lilly Houle rolls during the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado’s Mason Snow and Centennial’s Lilly Houle won the Class 5A bowling individual state titles Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center.

Snow defeated Centennial’s Tyler Castronova by a total pin score of 514-431. Houle won the girls title 367-308 over Coronado’s Kaylen Lilly.

In 4A, Basic’s Zachary Pedro won the boys title (405-343) over Tech’s Casey McCracken. Green Valley’s Elycia Ponce defeated Foothill’s Emily Herring 341-277 for the girls title.

The Meadows’ Brandon Yeager claimed the 3A boys title over Mojave’s Caleb Asato (468-409). Mojave’s Sara Miric won the 3A girls title 458-228 over Boulder City’s Maeson Powers.

The bowling team state tournaments begin Feb. 12 at The Orleans with 5A and 3A quarterfinals and 4A first-round action. The state championship matches for all classifications will be held Feb. 16.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS
2
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
3
Prep rankings: No. 1 5A teams prepare for busy week
Prep rankings: No. 1 5A teams prepare for busy week
4
Liberty holds off Democracy Prep in another 5A girls battle — PHOTOS
Liberty holds off Democracy Prep in another 5A girls battle — PHOTOS
5
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead
No. 2 Palo Verde fends off No. 4 Gorman in flag football — PHOTOS
No. 2 Palo Verde fends off No. 4 Gorman in flag football — PHOTOS
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
Who has the most prep basketball state titles in Nevada?
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Coronado claims 1st win over Bishop Gorman in boys basketball — PHOTOS
‘It hurts’: Democracy Prep girls play on with high school closing
‘It hurts’: Democracy Prep girls play on with high school closing
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS
Gorman downs No. 1 Shadow Ridge in state title rematch — PHOTOS