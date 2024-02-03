Silverado, Centennial bowlers win individual 5A state titles

Silverado’s Mason Snow (5A boys) and Centennial’s Lilly Houle (5A girls) were among six bowlers who won individual state titles Friday at The Orleans.

Centennial bowler Lilly Houle rolls during the Class 5A Nevada state bowling team championships at The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Silverado’s Mason Snow and Centennial’s Lilly Houle won the Class 5A bowling individual state titles Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center.

Snow defeated Centennial’s Tyler Castronova by a total pin score of 514-431. Houle won the girls title 367-308 over Coronado’s Kaylen Lilly.

In 4A, Basic’s Zachary Pedro won the boys title (405-343) over Tech’s Casey McCracken. Green Valley’s Elycia Ponce defeated Foothill’s Emily Herring 341-277 for the girls title.

The Meadows’ Brandon Yeager claimed the 3A boys title over Mojave’s Caleb Asato (468-409). Mojave’s Sara Miric won the 3A girls title 458-228 over Boulder City’s Maeson Powers.

The bowling team state tournaments begin Feb. 12 at The Orleans with 5A and 3A quarterfinals and 4A first-round action. The state championship matches for all classifications will be held Feb. 16.

