Desert Oasis, Palo Verde win 5A bowling team state titles — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis won the Class 5A girls bowling team state title over Centennial on Friday at The Orleans. Palo Verde defeated Sierra Vista to win the boys title.

Desert Oasis celebrates after winning during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Desirae Hunt delivers the ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Rylan Breese, left, and Sam Grossman celebrate after winning the Class 5A high school state bowling championship against Sierra Vista at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Sam Grossman delivers the ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Sierra Vista at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer for their teams during high school state bowling championships at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Sophie Wood celebrates a strike during the Class 5A bowling championship against Desert Oasis at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bowlers sign a pin after the NIAA high school state bowling championships at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A bowler sends the ball up the lane during the NIAA high school state bowling championships at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SECTA’s Terry Hardy celebrates a strike while Foothill watches during the Class 4A state bowling championship at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley girls team accepts their trophy after winning the Class 4A state bowling championship against Del Sol at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SECTA’s Tavino Perez, left, Casey McKracken and Terry Hardy pose with their medals after winning the Class 4A state bowling championship against Foothill at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Andrew Thompson celebrates a strike during the Class 4A state bowling championship against SECTA at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista’s Xander Corrall delivers the ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Palo Verde at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Desirae Hunt cheers for her teammates during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SECTA’s Tavino Perez sends the ball up a lane during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Foothill at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s Sophie Wood prepares her ball before throwing during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Desert Oasis at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bowlers deliver balls during the NIAA high school state bowling championships at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Jakob Enright reacts to his throw during the Class 4A state bowling championship against SECTA at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SECTA anticipates their teammate’s throw during the Class 4A state bowling championship against Foothill at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SECTA celebrates as they pull ahead of Foothill during the Class 4A state bowling championship at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A bowler from The Meadows reacts to his throw during high school state bowling championship against Coral Las Vegas at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Drue Ramos sends the ball up a lane during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer for their teams during the NIAA high school state bowling championships at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Foothill’s Jakob Enright wears a hat after earning a turkey while his team is losing to SECTA during the Class 4A state bowling championship at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s Rylan Breese delivers a ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Sierra Vista at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde’s David Grossman sends the ball up a lane during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Sierra Vista at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Shantell Hunt slaps hands with her team after a strike during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Centennial at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista’s Matthew Davis delivers the ball during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Palo Verde at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Meadows girls team accepts their Class 3A state bowling championship trophy after beating Mojave at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista’s Xander Corrall celebrates a strike during the Class 5A state bowling championship against Palo Verde at The Orleans on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ girls bowling team came up short the last time it was in the Class 5A state title match in 2022.

On Friday, the Diamondbacks delivered on their chance at redemption.

Desert Oasis won the final game to defeat Centennial 7-2 (2,037-1,957 pin total) in the 5A state title match and claim the school’s first girls bowling team title Friday at The Orleans.

“In the third game, when things got a little bit tight, we made the shots we needed to make,” Desert Oasis coach James Dinkel said.

Palo Verde claimed its first boys bowling team title, cruising past Sierra Vista 9-0 (2,680-2,212) in the 5A final.

“We always knew we could get here but we just had to put it all together, and it finally happened in the playoffs,” Palo Verde coach John Read said. “It was a great end to a wonderful story.”

The matches consisted of three games, each worth two points. The team with the higher accumulated pin total received three extra points, so a team could claim the title by winning only one of the three games but having the higher total.

In the girls match, Centennial claimed two points after winning the second game and sat 26 pins behind in the pin total entering the final match with a chance to grab three more points.

Dinkel gathered his players before the final game and told them to “not get bigger than the situation.” Desert Oasis then won the final game 717-663 to clinch the title.

“I’m very happy that we were able to win and that the team came through and did what we needed to do,” Desert Oasis bowler Shantell Hunt said. “I’m so happy we won the state title. I was nervous the other day because we were runner-up a couple of years ago, that’s why I’m so happy.”

In the boys match, Palo Verde set the tone in the first game, winning 894-757, and backed it up with a dominant 915-698 victory in the second game.

“Coming into the year, we had big expectations, and we knew that even when we were struggling we knew what we’re capable of,” Palo Verde bowler Rylan Breese said. “You have to keep practicing and know the time will come, and today we came out in the title match and bowled our best match of the season.”

In 4A, Tech claimed the boys title 7-2 (2,451-2,295) over Foothill, and Green Valley cruised past Del Sol 9-0 (1,649-1,310) to win the girls title.

In 3A, the Coral Academy boys defeated The Meadows 7-2 (2,120-2,034) to win their second consecutive title. The Meadows defeated Mojave 7-2 (1,609-1,265) to claim the girls title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.