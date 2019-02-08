87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Bowling

Roundup: Meadows boys, Western girls roll to Class 3A crowns

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2019 - 7:02 pm
 

J Yeager rolled a 615 series Thursday to help The Meadows win its first Class 3A boys bowling state title with a 7-2 win over Boulder City at The Orleans Bowling Center.

The Mustangs rolled a 2,063 team series to secure the title.

Western’s girls also won their first state bowling title, downing Somerset-Losee, 7-2 in the final.

The Warriors rolled a 1,649 team series.

Class 4A

Andrew Guba rolled a 740 series on games of 245, 238 and 257 to lead defending Class 4A state champion Spring Valley to a 7-2 win over Liberty in the boys Desert Region final.

Ku’uleialoha Mortensen added a 730 series for the Grizzlies, who rolled the tournament’s high series with a 2,556 total.

Spring Valley will face Palo Verde for the state title at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Palo Verde was a 9-0 winner over Arbor View in the Mountain Region final.

Basic’s girls also will get a chance to defend the state title they won last season as the Wolves rolled to a 9-0 win over Clark in the Desert Region final.

Olivia Lampkin had games of 212, 206 and 214 for a 632 series for Basic.

The Wolves will face Shadow Ridge in Friday’s state final.

Jessica Shaffner rolled a 217 in the opening game to start the Mustangs off on a 9-0 sweep of Arbor View in the Mountain final.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Shadow Ridge girls, Spring Valley boys claim 4A titles
By Mason McFee / RJ

The Mustangs never trailed in any game Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center en route to a 9-0 victory over Basic in the Class 4A state championship match.

(Thinkstock)
Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba holds 90-pin lead in state bowling
RJ

Spring Valley’s Andrew Guba rolled a 787 series at The Orleans Bowling Center on Wednesday to grab the overall lead heading into Friday’s final round of the Class 4A state individual boys bowling championship.