Roundup: Meadows boys, Western girls roll to Class 3A crowns

J Yeager rolled a 615 series Thursday to help The Meadows win its first Class 3A boys bowling state title with a 7-2 win over Boulder City at The Orleans Bowling Center.

(Thinkstock)

The Mustangs rolled a 2,063 team series to secure the title.

Western’s girls also won their first state bowling title, downing Somerset-Losee, 7-2 in the final.

The Warriors rolled a 1,649 team series.

Class 4A

Andrew Guba rolled a 740 series on games of 245, 238 and 257 to lead defending Class 4A state champion Spring Valley to a 7-2 win over Liberty in the boys Desert Region final.

Ku’uleialoha Mortensen added a 730 series for the Grizzlies, who rolled the tournament’s high series with a 2,556 total.

Spring Valley will face Palo Verde for the state title at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Palo Verde was a 9-0 winner over Arbor View in the Mountain Region final.

Basic’s girls also will get a chance to defend the state title they won last season as the Wolves rolled to a 9-0 win over Clark in the Desert Region final.

Olivia Lampkin had games of 212, 206 and 214 for a 632 series for Basic.

The Wolves will face Shadow Ridge in Friday’s state final.

Jessica Shaffner rolled a 217 in the opening game to start the Mustangs off on a 9-0 sweep of Arbor View in the Mountain final.