Boys basketball preview: Gorman, Coronado lead competitive 5A

Bishop Gorman returns most of its core from last year’s Class 5A state title-winning team. Coronado is also expected to compete with the Gaels for the crown.

Coronado's JJ Buchanan (10) dives for the ball against Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington (2) during the first half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson (10) invites applause after a score during the second half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman guard Nick Jefferson (10) gets inside for a shot over Arbor View guard Trammell Darden, Jr. (10) during the first half of their NIAA boy's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman point guard Nick Jefferson (10) dribbles the ball during a game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

But Gaels coach Grant Rice said he has reminded his team to not rest on its laurels, especially with how competitive the top of 5A is expected to be.

“Although we won last year, this group hasn’t won anything yet,” Rice said. “We’ve got to go out and do things the right way, stick to the fundamentals and prove ourselves again.”

The boys basketball season began Friday, but most local teams will play their first games this week. Bishop Gorman returns three starters and several role players from last year’s team and is the early favorite to defend its title.

Coronado, last year’s state runner-up, will be right there with the Gaels. The Cougars added guard Mason Abittan, a UNLV commit, to go along with returners Lantz Stephenson and JJ Buchanan, a Utah football commit.

Last year, Gorman, Coronado, Liberty and Arbor View separated themselves from the rest of the league. The four teams are expected to be at the top again this year, with Mojave and Desert Pines also expected to contend in the 12-team, Southern-only division.

“It’s going to be like last year,” Rice said. “It’s going to be extremely competitive.”

Gorman returns starters Nick Jefferson, Ilan Nikolov and Jett Washington and key role players such as Kameron Cooper and Kingston Carmona. Washington, a four-star class of 2026 football recruit, recently rejoined the Gaels after helping the football team win its fourth straight state title.

Washington “brings toughness and athleticism to us,” Rice said. “He’s one of the top safeties in the country, being recruited by everybody. That defensive instinct of his is going to help us on the defensive end, and then he can go out and score. We need him to score, and if he can give us 15, 20 points, it’s going to help us tremendously.”

Rice said he also expects 6-foot-9-inch center Chris Baudreau to be a focal point for the Gaels. Baudreau was in the program his freshman and sophomore years and moved out of state last year before returning to the Gaels this year.

“He’s really extremely athletic and great in transition and blocks shots,” Rice said. “He brings us something we didn’t have last year, an athletic finisher and a rim protector.”

‘Really hungry’

Coronado had Gorman’s number in the regular season last year, with the Cougars winning 74-63 in the Big City Showdown. But the Gaels battled to a 63-60 win at the Thomas &Mack Center to claim the title.

Coach Jeff Kaufman said the Cougars were motivated in the offseason after the “tough” end to the season.

“They didn’t take it lightly, and a lot of them are back and they’ve been going at it pretty hard,” he said. “Our (nonleague) schedule is so difficult that we’re going to see a lot of stuff. We’re going to take some lumps, but it should make us really hungry and really better once we get into the season.”

Abittan was at Coronado his freshman year and then played at Palo Verde his sophomore year and last season at Red Rock Academy. Kaufman said the 6-6 guard’s athleticism and versatility on both ends of the floor help him bring a lot to the team.

“He shoots it from all over the place,” Kaufman said. “He is much more athletic than people give him credit for. He can get to the rim and finish with a dunk. … It gives us a lot of weapons. He just stretches the defense for us.”

The Cougars have to replace center Tee Bartlett, who is now playing with the Overtime Elite league. Kaufman said Stephenson has worked on defense and rebounding to help fill the role Bartlett played.

“We’re really focused on how we’re going to defend people this year, and (Stephenson) is a big part of that,” Kaufman said.

Other classes

In 4A, Sierra Vista is a favorite to defend its title, playing against Northern and Southern schools. The Mountain Lions defeated Damonte Ranch 57-47 in the final last season.

Xavion Staton, a 7-foot center committed to BYU, will lead Sierra Vista, along with returning point guard EJ Dacuma.

The Mountain Lions added some state championship experience with Colton Knoll and Jevon Yapi joining the team. Knoll and Yapi started on Durango’s 2023 5A state title team and played with Red Rock Academy last year.

Democracy Prep and Mater East battled atop 3A last season, and both teams will be leading the classification again this year. Mater East won the Southern Region title over Democracy Prep, but the Blue Knights won a thriller for the state title in Reno.

Players to watch

Mason Abittan, Coronado — The senior guard is a UNLV commit and is in his first season with the Cougars after previously playing with Palo Verde and Red Rock Academy.

EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista — The senior guard was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection and helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A title last season.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 22.9 points per game last year.

Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman — The senior guard was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection and helped the Gaels win the 5A state title.

Jaden Riley, Liberty — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Patriots reach the state semifinals last year.

CJ Shaw, Mojave — The 5A co-offensive player of the year and UC Santa Barbara commit averaged 25.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 56 percent from the field last year.

Xavion Staton, Sierra Vista — The first-team 4A All-Desert League forward and BYU commit helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title last season.

Lantz Stephenson, Coronado — The senior wing averaged 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds last year for the 5A state runner-up.

Josiah Stroughter, Democracy Prep — The 3A Southern league MVP helped lead the Blue Knights to the state title last year.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — The junior forward was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection and helped the Gaels win the 5A state title.