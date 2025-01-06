Brothers, former Gorman standouts, headed to SEC power

Two brothers who played together at Bishop Gorman and USC have made the decision on their next destination after entering the transfer portal.

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch, right, celebrates after coming up a few yards short of a touchdown as Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. walks away during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch — brothers and Bishop Gorman products — committed to Georgia, both with two seasons of eligibility.

Zachariah Branch, the No. 9 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings, gained All-America first-team honors in 2023 and accounted for 1,863 all-purpose yards and six TDs in two seasons with the Trojans.

Zion Branch, who dealt with season-ending injuries in 2022 and ’23, played in all 12 games this season.

“I chose Georgia because I felt like the culture was something special,” Zachariah Branch told ESPN. “They have a great coaching staff, the brotherhood within the program, their will to win, being prepared for the next level and being as successful as possible on and off the field was important to me.”