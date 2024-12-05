Centennial crushes Clark in 5A girls basketball — PHOTOS
Centennial rolled to a home win against Clark in a girls basketball game Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Centennial rolled to a 97-5 home win over Clark in a girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Sanai Branch scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 Class 5A Southern League).
Centennial next plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday. Clark (0-5, 0-1) plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 5 p.m. Thursday.
