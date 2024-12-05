Centennial crushes Clark in 5A girls basketball — PHOTOS

Centennial junior Inieye Oruh, right, steals the ball from Clark’s Paradise Norsworthy, left, during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial senior Ayla Williams (12) attempts a layup during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial sophomore Nation Williams (24) reaches for a rebound during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial cheerleaders chant during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial fans cheer during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman Gunj Amarbold, right, rushes to the hoop during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman Peyton Bension (22) celebrates during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial sophomore Nation Williams, right, looks to pass the ball during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman D'arrah Mitchell (3) controls the ball during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial Head Coach Karen Weitz tells her team what to do during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial sophomore Nation Williams (24) is fouled by Clark’s Paradise Norsworthy (24) during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial senior Ayla Williams (12) attempts a free-throw during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial Head Coach Karen Weitz watches the play during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial junior Inieye Oruh (20) reaches for the ball during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman Peyton Bension (22) looks to pass the ball during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman Gunj Amarbold (2) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman D'arrah Mitchell (3) rushes past Clark’s Jaslene Ramos (22) during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial sophomore Nation Williams (24) looks to pass the ball around Clark’s Marriana Jellks, left, during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark and Centennial players look to grab the ball during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark’s Marriana Jellks (10), Centennial sophomore Nation Williams, center, and Clark’s Zarina Gozun-Towner, right, watch a free-throw during the high school girls basketball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial junior Sanai Branch (10) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial freshman D'arrah Mitchell (3) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls basketball game against Clark at Centennial High School, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)