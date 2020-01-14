Centennial girls navigate injuries, tough national schedule

The Bulldogs navigated the most treacherous part of their schedule without standout guards Taylor Bigby and Daejah Phillips, who both sustained ankle injuries last month.

Centennial junior guard Addison Melone shoots a free throw during a 69-16 victory over Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial girls basketball coach Karen Weitz doesn’t lament any of her team’s five losses.

“(Our players) need to lose sometimes, too,” Weitz said Monday after a 69-16 win over Shadow Ridge. “You’ve just got to keep talking to them and tell them the situations we’re in.”

As in next girl up. Next game up.

The Bulldogs (9-5) navigated the most treacherous part of their schedule without standout guards Taylor Bigby and Daejah Phillips, who both sustained ankle injuries last month and missed several games apiece against elite national competition. Centennial, which reached the GEICO Nationals last season, lost three of four at Nike’s Tournament of Champions and dropped a pair of games in California this month.

Weitz didn’t make any excuses, though, and reinforced her confidence in the rest of the lineup — which still features Division I signees Jade Thomas, Aishah Brown and Teionni McDaniel.

Roles changed. Expectations remained the same. And the Bulldogs scored signature victories over California power West Torrance and defending Georgia state champion Westlake.

“You’re going to have ups and downs, but I can see the confidence building with them through practices,” Weitz said. “You can’t just throw (the injured players) back into the mix. These other kids are playing well together and now we’re going to have to adjust. … Losing people, you’re going to have to adjust, and getting people back, you’re going to have to adjust.”

The Bulldogs again are feasting on local competition. They flexed their depth Monday by outscoring Shadow Ridge 35-4 in the first quarter. Juniors Addison Melone, Aaliyah Ibarra and Kalyn Miller are all playing more minutes, as are sophomore Mary McMorris and freshman Asani Ceaser.

Phillips, a Hawaii recruit, returned Monday and played limited minutes.

Bigby, an Oregon commit, could return to practice this week.

“They were two of our (top players) on the team, but coach always says, ‘If you’re ready, you’re ready,’” said Thomas, a UNLV recruit who scored 13 against the Mustangs. “She trains us to be ready. In practice, it’s next man up.”

The Bulldogs will commute to California this weekend for three more games against elite out-of-state competition, including one against defending national champion New Hope Academy of Landover Hills, Maryland.

Northwest League play resumes the following week. The quest for a sixth consecutive Class 4A state championship never stopped.

“Was it going to take a few games to adjust to people being hurt? Absolutely,” Weitz said. “Did I know we would be fine? Absolutely.”

