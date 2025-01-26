Centennial wins girls wrestling region title — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Centennial’s girls wrestling team won the Southern Region team title Saturday. The Bulldogs lost last year’s region title by a single point.

Centennial’s girls wrestling team lost the Southern Region team title to SLAM Academy by one point at last year’s region meet.

This year, things went in Centennial’s favor. And with a little more comfortable margin.

Centennial won the Southern Region team title with a score of 226 points at Saturday’s girls wrestling region qualifier at Bonanza. SLAM Academy was second with 190.5 points, followed by Western (125.5 points) and Desert Oasis (124).

“We were fully focused,” Centennial coach Kevin Caruso said. “They come in, they’re prepared each day, they’re ready, they’re hungry. They wanted it.”

Centennial had two wrestlers win individual region titles, Sandilynn Paopao at 140 pounds and Kitana Leafaatoto at 235 pounds.

“I can’t say enough good things (about Paopao and Leafaatoto),” Caruso said. “They come out and go after it. They were ready for the moment and performed when the lights were on and it was time for the finals. They were ready.”

The girls state invitational is Feb. 7 and 8 at Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon. It will be the third year of the girls wrestling state invitational, which includes all classifications.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class from the region tournament qualify for the eight-wrestler individual bracket at the state invitational.

SLAM Academy had five wrestlers win individual titles — Bertha Cabrera (105 pounds), Emma Albanese (115), Noelani Lutz (120), Mika Yoffee (125) and Billie Bonwell (170).

Paopao dominated all four of her matches at the regional tournament. She won the state title at 145 pounds last year and is a two-time regional champion.

“I’m so happy that we got to feel accomplished as a team and not just as individuals,” Paopao said. “We needed that win over SLAM. It has us ready for state for sure. We’re feeling pumped. This year we dominated. It’s nothing but smiles.”

Leafaatoto, in her first year with Centennial, is now a three-time regional champion. She won the state title at 235 pounds in 2023 with Western.

“It’s very special,” Leafaatoto said. “I’m glad that they accepted me as their own and treated me as their own instead of treating me different. This year has been going very great.”

At last year’s state meet, SLAM Academy won the title with 113 points. Centennial was second with 87.5 points.

“This showed us that we’re doing the right things,” Caruso said. “I’m very proud and impressed with these girls and the work ethic they have.”

The Class 5A, 3A and 2A boys state meets are also scheduled for Feb. 7 and 8 at Fallon. The 4A state boys meet is Feb. 15 at Western. The boys regional finals for 5A through 2A will take place Feb. 1.

Championship match results

100 pounds: Anna Winward (Moapa Valley) def. Kaydyn Brooks (Centennial)

105: Bertha Cabrera (SLAM Academy) def. Hazel Garcia (Desert Oasis)

110: Raylynn Woods (Virgin Valley) def. Tylene Tran (Centennial)

115: Emma Albanese (SLAM Academy) def. Hannah Silbernagel (Centennial)

120: Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy) def. Chanity Faleto (Liberty)

125: Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy) def. Stella Dymon (Bonanza)

130: Makayla Power (Shadow Ridge) def. Mya Bardoni (Centennial)

135: I’yanna Jones (Western) def. Madison Worden (Centennial)

140: Sandilynn Paopao (Centennial) def. Noelani Almogela (Desert Oasis)

145: Evelina Juzenaite (Desert Oasis) def. Yulliana Quiroga (Liberty)

155: Addison Canja (Cimarron-Memorial) def. Jordan Hunter (Western)

170: Billie Bonwell (SLAM Academy) def. Savanna Abbott (Foothill)

190: Kaija Ashcroft (Green Valley) def. Lady Josel Muro (Valley)

235: Kitana Leafaatoto (Centennial) def. Isabella Gray (Canyon Springs)

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.