Class 5A football capsules: Gorman eyes another state title

Bishop Gorman boasts a talented roster and is seeking another state and national title. Here’s a look at every Class 5A team across all three divisions.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Alex Rogers (15) runs the ball while Desert Pines’ Jaylen Allen (1) and Kory Villarreal (7) close in on him during a high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic running back Brandon Griffin (3) tries to free himself from the grip of Foothill cornerback Avant Gates Jr.(21) during a game at Basic Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) is tackled by Liberty during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Class 5A football preview capsules

Division I

Arbor View Aggies

Coach: Marlon Barnett (first season)

2023 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Shadow Ridge

Breakdown: Barnett, a former Centennial assistant, takes over an Arbor View program that has one of the best offenses in the state. Sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher shined last season and is fully healthy after missing the last half of last season with a broken collarbone. He’ll throw to a talented wide receiver group, led by Jayden Williams, Damani Warren and Kai Cypher. The Aggies’ defense is led by linebacker and Utah commit Christian Thatcher, the older brother of Thaddeus. Running back Kamareion Bell, defensive lineman Brian Townsend and offensive lineman Daniel Boyd will also contribute for the Aggies.

Basic Wolves

Coach: Jeff Cahill (93-71, entering 17th season)

2023 record: 7-3

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League semifinals to Green Valley

Breakdown: Basic moves up to the top class after winning the 5A Division II Southern League last season. Cahill said the Wolves will have an explosive offense, and it starts with wide receiver Chrey Traylor, who caught eight touchdowns last season. Brandon Griffin will be Basic’s top running back. Linebacker Silvian David will lead the defense, and Donovan Glover and Evan Martin will be key two-way players.

Bishop Gorman Gaels

Coach: Brent Browner (39-2, entering fifth season)

2023 record: 12-0

Playoffs: Won 5A Division I state title, defeating Liberty

Breakdown: All eyes are on Bishop Gorman. Not just as the defending 5A Division I state champion but as the reigning high school national champion. Melvin Spicer IV takes over at quarterback for the Gaels, who averaged over 431 yards and 49 points last season. He’ll play behind the best high school offensive line in the country with SJ Alofaituli, Doug Utu and Alai Kalaniuvalu, who are all four-star prospects. Louisiana State commit Derek Meadows will be the Gaels’ top receiver. Stanford commit Landon McComber will lead Gorman’s defense at linebacker, and two-sport star Jett Washington will be at defensive back. The Gaels added James Carrington, a four-star defensive lineman, to play alongside Prince Williams, a first-team All-Southern Nevada defensive lineman.

Coronado Cougars

Coach: Shawn Dupris (5-6, entering second season)

2023 record: 5-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state semifinals to Bishop Gorman

Breakdown: Coronado could be in store for a breakout season in Dupris’ second year with many returning starters. It all starts with senior quarterback Aiden Krause, who threw for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Utah commit JJ Buchanan was a first-team All-Southern Nevada defensive back who hauled in 688 receiving yards. Derek Hurley will be Coronado’s top running back behind an offensive line led by Luke Pratt. Robert Nevillie and William Pittman lead the defense.

Desert Pines Jaguars

Coach: Jose Flores (first season)

2023 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Coronado

Breakdown: Flores, an assistant with Desert Pines last season, takes over after longtime coach Tico Rodriguez stepped down in the spring. The Jaguars return 16 players but were hit hard with many starters from last season transferring, including quarterback AJ Stowers. Flores said many of his players will play both ways. Linebacker Steve Manuma and defensive back Majik McMillion are two of the Jaguars’ top returners on defense. Four-year starter Gabe Gough will anchor the offensive line, and Isaiah Teo and Michael Taylor will be key contributors offensively.

Foothill Falcons

Coach: Vernon Brown (24-19, entering sixth season)

2023 record: 9-3

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League semifinals to Faith Lutheran

Breakdown: Foothill will have to replace a lot of productivity from an offense that averaged 394.4 yards per game last season. The Falcons do return several key skill players from last season, including two-way standout Avant Gates Jr. and Eugene Altobella III. Gates had 751 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns last season, and Altobella rushed for 506 yards. William Barker will lead Foothill’s defense at safety.

Liberty Patriots

Coach: Rich Muraco (140-42, entering 15th season)

2023 record: 10-3

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state title game to Bishop Gorman

Breakdown: Liberty will have nine new starters on offense, but Muraco said he likes the depth he has at wide receiver and the offensive line. The Patriots will start Elijah Espinoza at quarterback after he sat behind Tyrese Smith last season. Espinoza threw for 2,785 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022 as a sophomore at Las Vegas High. Gravis Lopez, Kellan Iwamuro and Giovanni Criss lead a deep receiver room. The Patriots will lean on Division I commits — defensive lineman Elija Logo (UNLV), linebacker Jeremiah Ioane (Oregon State) and defensive back Sean Craig (Oregon State) — on defense.

Division II Southern

Faith Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Mike Sanford (20-16, entering fourth season)

2023 record: 9-4

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II state title game to Bishop Manogue

Breakdown: Faith Lutheran has arguably the best running back in the state with Brigham Young commit Cale Breslin, who rushed for 1,226 yards last season. He helped Faith Lutheran get hot late last season and reach the title game. The Crusaders also bring back quarterback Alex Rogers, who takes over fully as a senior after sharing snaps last season. Sanford said the linebacker position will be a strength with Nick Duffy and Cole Keith. Offensive lineman Jackson Perkins is one of a few returners up front after the Crusaders graduated several starters on the offensive and defensive lines.

Green Valley Gators

Coach: Bill Powell (first season)

2023 record: 5-7

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League title game to Faith Lutheran

Breakdown: Powell takes over an experienced Green Valley team with 31 returners. Oregon State commit Trey Glasper is a two-way standout with seven touchdown catches and six interceptions on defense. New quarterback Ben Parker will also be throwing to Theo Edquilang, who had a team-high 861 receiving yards. Shawn Mckeon will help lead a defense that graduated several key players. Mckeon had 8½ sacks last season, and Roman Adams will also aid in the defensive efforts.

Legacy Longhorns

Coach: Zach Monticelli (13-18, entering fourth season)

2023 record: 8-4

Playoffs: Won 5A Division III state title, defeating Galena

Breakdown: Legacy has a lot to be excited about with most of its 21 returners being starters from last year’s 5A Division III state title-winning team. The Longhorns will need that experience as they move up to 5A Division II this season. Quarterback Aidan Crawford threw for 2,291 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Dominic Oliver is a two-way threat with 786 receiving yards and eight touchdowns at receiver. Wide receivers Caden and Jayden Bridgewater will also play both ways. Martel Mckenzie will anchor the defense at linebacker, and Tyrell Holloway is a top returning offensive lineman.

Palo Verde Panthers

Coach: Joe Aznarez (37-45, entering 10th season)

2023 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League title game to Legacy

Breakdown: Palo Verde moved up to 5A Division II after finishing second in the 5A Division III regular-season standings. Bryant Johnson is a dynamic running back and will be a focal point of the Panthers’ offense. He rushed for 883 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Linebackers Alex Green and De’Anthony Thompson are among five returners on defense. Green, a San Diego State commit, had a team-high 63 tackles last season.

Shadow Ridge Mustangs

Coach: Travis Foster (45-38, entering 10th season)

2023 record: 6-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state semifinals to Liberty

Breakdown: Though Shadow Ridge dropped down from 5A Division I, the Mustangs are a contender in its new league. Foster said a strength will be the team’s offensive line, which improved throughout last season. The Mustangs have four returners, led by center Gerald Rock and tackle Jamarion Whitson. Ula Cox takes over at quarterback and will lead Shadow Ridge’s run-heavy triple-option offense. The Mustangs averaged 268.9 rushing yards per game last season.

Sierra Vista Mountain Lions

Coach: Thomas Raybon (first season)

2023 record: 4-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Green Valley

Breakdown: Raybon takes over with a solid base of 21 returners. Sierra Vista competed well in 5A Division II last season, with four of its losses by 10 points or less. Senior Adonis Vaughn compiled 1,153 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns last season. Raybon said the offensive and defensive lines will be a strength, led by defensive end Adrian Holmes and two-way player Mathyas Olive. Linebacker Mafua Matthews-Mafua will also help on defense.

Silverado Skyhawks

Coach: Anthony Barilla (first season)

2023 record: 2-8

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Liberty

Breakdown: Silverado was hit hard last season with low roster numbers after winning the 4A state titles in 2021 and 2022. The Skyhawks have just six returners. Wide receiver and defensive back D’Angelo Hagans will be the Skyhawks’ primary threat on offense and a contributor on defense. Barilla said he’s been impressed with the play of the offensive and defensive lines, led by senior two-way starters Matthew Trotter and Aisaiah Feagai.

Division III Southern

Centennial Bulldogs

Coach: DJ Campbell (11-1, entering second season)

2023 record: 11-1

Playoffs: Won 4A state title, defeating Sunrise Mountain

Breakdown: Centennial had the ultimate turnaround last season under Campbell, winning the 4A state title after winning one game in the previous two seasons in 5A. The Bulldogs have a mix of experience and youth, as 44 players return from last year’s team, but only eight starters will be seniors this season. Linebacker Saione Inoke leads Centennial on defense after recording 119 tackles last season, and Alex Inoke is the top returning lineman. Receiver Jayden Thomas and running back Khyren Harris will be the focal point of the Bulldogs’ offense as James Monaghan IV takes over at quarterback.

Clark Chargers

Coach: Deumaine Reeder (13-17, entering fourth season)

2023 record: 3-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League semifinals to Legacy

Breakdown: Clark returns just six players from a team that won a playoff game last season. Reeder said the team’s defense will be its strength. De’Shaun Tolever and Carmelo Theus will lead the Chargers at defensive back. Shayden Kaywelo will play in all three phases. Linemen Dominic Harris and receiver and safety Elijah Coleman will also be expected to contribute.

Desert Oasis Diamondbacks

Coach: Matt Rosdahl (first season)

2023 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League semifinals to Palo Verde

Breakdown: Rosdahl takes over a Desert Oasis team with 36 returners. Several key players are back on offense, led by quarterback Vincent Hales, who threw for 1,332 yards and 19 touchdowns last season in five starts. Brenden Adams and Andrew Richmond will be two of Hales’ top targets. Rosdahl said the secondary will be a strength with seniors Jeramyah Ramsey and Sharad Robertson.

Durango Trailblazers

Coach: Robert Cutts (1-9, entering second season)

2023 record: 1-9

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Foothill

Breakdown: Durango will look to find its footing after dropping down to 5A Division III. Cutts said the team’s balanced offense will be led by a senior-heavy offense line, with Lazar Stikic as a key returner. That should help quarterback Maddex Peterson, who Cutts added will be throwing to a dedicated group of receivers, including Heriberto Velez-Mercado. Takoda Bliss and Jaden Carter will lead a strong secondary, Cutts said.

Las Vegas Wildcats

Coach: Jose Cerriteno (first season)

2023 record: 2-8

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Faith Lutheran

Breakdown: Cerriteno, the school’s athletic director and former star football player, takes over as coach. Tanner Vibabul returns at quarterback after starting as a sophomore last season. The Wildcats will look to replace the productivity of graduated running back Torrell Harley.

Sunrise Mountain Miners

Coach: Chris Sawyers (13-9, entering third season)

2023 record: 9-2

Playoffs: Lost in 4A state title game to Centennial

Breakdown: Sunrise Mountain took a leap in the second year of Sawyers’ second stint. The Miners won the Mountain League and relied on their defense in several tight games late in the season. They graduated many key players from last year’s team. Myles Juniel will play both ways at receiver and defensive back, and Lavell Smith will anchor the defensive line.