Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

First team

Tobi Alabi, Faith Lutheran — The junior ran a 17:05.1 to finish fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 15th at state.

Nathan Carlin, Foothill— The senior won the Class 5A state championship by 17 seconds with a time of 16:29 and also won the regional championship.

Cyrus Katlich, Moapa Valley — The junior won the Class 3A state championship with a time of 17:37 and also won the regional championship.

Adrian Kotero, Centennial — The senior finished third at the Class 5A state meet with a time of 17:02 and was also third at the regional meet.

Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished as the Class 4A state runner-up with a time of 16:59.2 after winning the regional meet by 29 seconds.

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — The freshman ran a 16:53.6 to finish fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took seventh at state.

Dennis Speaks, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:17.8 and took 14th at state.

Andrew Sprecht, Bishop Gorman — The junior finished third at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:23.3 after taking second at the regional meet.

Ryan Watts, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 16:52.8 to finish as the Class 5A Southern Region runner-up and took sixth at state.

Danyom Yosief, Sierra Vista — The senior won the Class 4A state championship by 29 seconds with a time of 16:30.2 and also won the regional championship.

Coach of the Year

Bree Thorpe, Bishop Gorman — She led the Gaels to the Class 4A state championship, their first in boys cross country.

Second team

Will Higgins, Coronado — The sophomore ran a 17:44.6 to finish 12th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 22nd at state.

Jonah Kim, Sky Pointe — The senior finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 18:08 after taking fourth at regionals.

Kipruto Koech, Sierra Vista — The sophomore ran a 17:32.5 to finish fourth at the Class 4A state meet after taking second at regionals.

Christian Lee, Liberty — The senior ran a 17:43.4 to finish fifth at the Class 4A state meet after taking third at regionals.

Benjamin Lizares, Green Valley — The senior finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:20.7 and took 19th at state.

Mason Lomax, Centennial — The junior ran an 18:21 to finish 24th at the Class 5A state meet.

Michael Mercer, Centennial — The senior finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:31 and took 29th at state.

Anthony Nisley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore ran an 18:03 to finish sixth at the Class 4A state meet after taking fifth at regionals.

Marcus Shambaugh, Moapa Valley — The junior ran a 17:52 to finish third at the Class 3A state meet after taking third at regionals.

Ayden Timko, Tech — The freshman ran an 18:03.7 to finish seventh at the Class 4A state meet after taking fourth at regionals.

Honorable mention

Diego Chavez, Green Valley

Patrick Creel, Centennial

Hady Damaj, Faith Lutheran

Jayvis Davis, Western

Aiden DeCania, Tech

Isaac Epps, Sierra Vista

Ethan Hughes, Shadow Ridge

Gabriel Kotero, Centennial

Nicholas Kotero, Green Valley

Kayleb Longoria, Liberty

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe

Nathan Nations, Sierra Vista

Tyler Pfefferkorn, Faith Lutheran

Laith Quteifan, Palo Verde

Kaden Vermillion, Coronado

Jeffrey Welsh, Green Valley

Ethan Witter, Moapa Valley