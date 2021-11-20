72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boys Cross Country

2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 2:16 pm
 
Faith Lutheran's Tobi Alabi is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Faith Lutheran's Tobi Alabi is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Centennial's Adrian Kotero is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Centennial's Adrian Kotero is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Sierra Vista's Danyom Yosief is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Sierra Vista's Danyom Yosief is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Faith Lutheran's Tobi Alabi is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Faith Lutheran's Tobi Alabi is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Bishop Gorman's Andrew Sprecht is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Bishop Gorman's Andrew Sprecht is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Bishop Gorman's Jordan Kreisberger is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Bishop Gorman's Jordan Kreisberger is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Shadow Ridge's Dennis Speaks is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Shadow Ridge's Dennis Speaks is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Bishop Gorman's Bree Thorpe is the Coach of the Year of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross coun ...
Bishop Gorman's Bree Thorpe is the Coach of the Year of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Moapa Valley's Cyrus Katlich is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
Moapa Valley's Cyrus Katlich is a member of the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

First team

Tobi Alabi, Faith Lutheran — The junior ran a 17:05.1 to finish fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 15th at state.

Nathan Carlin, Foothill— The senior won the Class 5A state championship by 17 seconds with a time of 16:29 and also won the regional championship.

Cyrus Katlich, Moapa Valley — The junior won the Class 3A state championship with a time of 17:37 and also won the regional championship.

Adrian Kotero, Centennial — The senior finished third at the Class 5A state meet with a time of 17:02 and was also third at the regional meet.

Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished as the Class 4A state runner-up with a time of 16:59.2 after winning the regional meet by 29 seconds.

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — The freshman ran a 16:53.6 to finish fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took seventh at state.

Dennis Speaks, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:17.8 and took 14th at state.

Andrew Sprecht, Bishop Gorman — The junior finished third at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:23.3 after taking second at the regional meet.

Ryan Watts, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 16:52.8 to finish as the Class 5A Southern Region runner-up and took sixth at state.

Danyom Yosief, Sierra Vista — The senior won the Class 4A state championship by 29 seconds with a time of 16:30.2 and also won the regional championship.

Coach of the Year

Bree Thorpe, Bishop Gorman — She led the Gaels to the Class 4A state championship, their first in boys cross country.

Second team

Will Higgins, Coronado — The sophomore ran a 17:44.6 to finish 12th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 22nd at state.

Jonah Kim, Sky Pointe — The senior finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 18:08 after taking fourth at regionals.

Kipruto Koech, Sierra Vista — The sophomore ran a 17:32.5 to finish fourth at the Class 4A state meet after taking second at regionals.

Christian Lee, Liberty — The senior ran a 17:43.4 to finish fifth at the Class 4A state meet after taking third at regionals.

Benjamin Lizares, Green Valley — The senior finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:20.7 and took 19th at state.

Mason Lomax, Centennial — The junior ran an 18:21 to finish 24th at the Class 5A state meet.

Michael Mercer, Centennial — The senior finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 17:31 and took 29th at state.

Anthony Nisley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore ran an 18:03 to finish sixth at the Class 4A state meet after taking fifth at regionals.

Marcus Shambaugh, Moapa Valley — The junior ran a 17:52 to finish third at the Class 3A state meet after taking third at regionals.

Ayden Timko, Tech — The freshman ran an 18:03.7 to finish seventh at the Class 4A state meet after taking fourth at regionals.

Honorable mention

Diego Chavez, Green Valley

Patrick Creel, Centennial

Hady Damaj, Faith Lutheran

Jayvis Davis, Western

Aiden DeCania, Tech

Isaac Epps, Sierra Vista

Ethan Hughes, Shadow Ridge

Gabriel Kotero, Centennial

Nicholas Kotero, Green Valley

Kayleb Longoria, Liberty

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe

Nathan Nations, Sierra Vista

Tyler Pfefferkorn, Faith Lutheran

Laith Quteifan, Palo Verde

Kaden Vermillion, Coronado

Jeffrey Welsh, Green Valley

Ethan Witter, Moapa Valley

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Big day, big stage for high school football at Allegiant Stadium
Big day, big stage for high school football at Allegiant Stadium
2
Bishop Gorman blows out McQueen to recapture state title
Bishop Gorman blows out McQueen to recapture state title
3
Moapa Valley rallies past Virgin Valley to win 3A state title
Moapa Valley rallies past Virgin Valley to win 3A state title
4
Silverado caps dominant season with blowout win for 4A title
Silverado caps dominant season with blowout win for 4A title
5
2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Valley High School cross country runner Christian Franklin, left, practices with his teammat ...
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 7
RJ

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.

Centennial’s Tucker Raymond (81), left, and Alexander Miller (79), embrace after scori ...
Valley’s Christian Franklin captures 3A state crown
By Jeffrey Jen / RJ

Christian Franklin jumped to an early lead and never looked back, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 22.2 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Veterans Memorial Park.

Runners during the 4A Mountain boys cross country region race at Veteran’s Memorial Pa ...
Region championships: Conner Nicholas helps Diamondbacks make history
By Jeffrey Jen / RJ

Nicholas held off hard-charging Massimiliano Swenson of Bishop Gorman to become Desert Oasis’ first region cross country champion. The Diamondbacks also won the boys region team title, another first in school history.